Black Adam will begin production in July 2020. Dwayne Johnson delivered the long-awaited news on social media. We last heard about the project over the summer when it was revealed that shooting was to start late next year. However, it looks like they are starting a little earlier than initially expected, which is not a bad thing. While DC and Warner Bros. have yet to announce a release date, one can easily see a summer or early 2021 debut, depending on how smooth the production rolls.

A Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam fan posted a sculpture he had made of the character, which caught the actor's eye. Johnson retweeted the image, thanking the fan for his great work and then said, "The project has been with me for over 10 years... Production begins this July." This is the news DC fans have been waiting a long time to hear. It's officially happening now, thanks to the success of Shazam! earlier this year.

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke about the upcoming movie and what DC fans can expect. We already assumed it would be an origin story, which is the way it's going to go. But, there are going to be some twists and there will likely be some changes to the source material. Garcia had this to say.

"You're going to meet a character who's going through a journey. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there's been many aspects to Black Adam through him. Related: The Rock Hopes to Shoot Black Adam in 2020 But ultimately this is a guy who, he does have a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them and he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So, I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we're very aware of."

The family element is something that weaves all the way through Shazam! and Black Adam will have that element too. The success of Shazam! has opened up the door for a new set of stories that DC fans have been waiting a long time to see on the big screen. Dwayne Johnson is happy to finally get the chance to play the character he has been attached to for so long now.

Dwayne Johnson is a busy dude and doesn't seem to take very many breaks. He just had Hobbs & Shaw in theaters over the summer and is promoting the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, while getting ready to release Jumanji: The Next Level, which will undoubtedly be another hit at the box office. Thankfully, he'll be heading over to DC and Warner Bros. this coming summer to start work on Black Adam. You can check out the announcement below, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's Twitter account.

Very cool man, thank you.

Amazing detail.

This project has been with me for over 10yrs🖤⚡️

Production begins this July.

Appreciate the support. #blackadam#dchttps://t.co/h8TPXMbcTx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 18, 2019