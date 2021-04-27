Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally arrived in Atlanta for filming on the long, long awaited DC venture, Black Adam. The actor and walking bicep, who has officially been signed on to play the role since as far back as 2008, has been spotted emerging from a plane looking in superhero shape as he gets ready to suit up as the comic book anti-hero at last.

Black Adam is due to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with the project expected to act as an origin story for the character, with Dwayne Johnson having previously confirmed that the movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America, or JSA. The iconic superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered champion, with the Justice Society of America set to be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

The Rock's debut as Black Adam will join the pantheon of DC heroes and villains to have already featured on the silver screen, a very exciting prospect for fans of the character, who remains one of the more popular supervillains from DC lore. His power set is similar to that of Superman, which should provide some action-packed visuals, but his origin is tied closely to that of Shazam!,who made his big screen debut back in 2019. Much like Billy Batson, Black Adam gains his powers courtesy of the wizard Shazam, beginning his superpowered career as a supervillain, eventually becoming the archenemy of Batson and his superhero family.

In recent years however, Black Adam has emerged as something of an antihero and is now on a quest for redemption. The character's depiction in the movie has previously been teased by Johnson, with the actor saying, "Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain. Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or he might not."

Johnson has been signed up to play the role of Black Adam since long before the more familiar DC cinematic universe was ever established, and it is exciting to know that audiences will soon see the actor portray the DC anti-hero. "Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now. That gives you an idea of how passionate I am about this project," Johnson said last year of his commitment to the project.

"How passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Bros., New Line Cinemas, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years," Johnson continued. "In 2008 was when we first started talking about this. So, it has required patience by all of us as partners. And I'm a much different man and actor than I was ten years ago. Even then, ten years ago, I just wanted to wait for the timing to feel right. And it feels like now, the man that I've become, I'm able to bring a little bit of my own life lessons and philosophies and engrain them in the DNA of this character."

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Atlanta Filming.