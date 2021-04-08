Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to social media to confirm that DC's Black Adam will finally begin production next week. Along with the confirmation that, following oh so many years, delays, and false starts, Black Adam will now come to fruition, Johnson also gave us a glimpse of the hard work that he has been putting into preparing for the role, with the actor looking more Herculean than ever before.

"Black Adam ready. It's always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game. Grateful for the grind. (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back) #BlackAdam #DCUniverse #ChangeTheGame Production kicks off this week."

Dwayne Johnson has been signed up to portray Black Adam for quite some time now, since long before the ongoing DC cinematic universe was ever conceived, and thus it must be very exciting for the actor (and the fans) to know that his commitment to the role will finally be rewarded.

Black Adam will join the pantheon of DC cinematic heroes and villains and remains one of the more popular characters from DC lore. His power set is similar to that of Superman, which should provide some action-packed visuals, but his origin is tied to Shazam!. Much like Billy Batson, Black Adam gains his powers courtesy of the wizard Shazam, beginning his superpowered career as a supervillain, eventually becoming the archenemy of Batson and his superhero family. In recent years however, Black Adam has emerged as something of an antihero and is now on a quest for redemption.

With Johnson's involvement, the story of Black Adam will likely fall somewhere in the middle, with actor saying in 2019, "Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain. Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or he might not."

Black Adam is due to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously helmed The Shallows, Non-Stop and the upcoming Jungle Cruise, also starring Johnson. Alongside the A-lister as the title character, the Black Adam movie will also introduce several other familiar faces from the world of DC, including the Justice Society of America, or JSA, a legendary superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered champion.

The Justice Society of America will be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Doctor Fate, who it was recently revealed will be played by Pierce Brosnan. Aladdin and The Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari recently joined the project in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Black Adam has been pushed and pulled so frequently that it's still hard to believe that it is finally going to happen. The project has been in production for years and was originally planned to be released in late 2020, before being moved and scheduled for December 2021. Black Adam was then delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing global situation. With the movie all set to start production, the DC outing will likely be eyeing a release date sometime in 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account.