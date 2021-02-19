Having been trapped in production hell for what seems like an eternity, DC's Black Adam is finally getting ready to go-ahead, with star Noah Centineo confirming that he is prepping for his role as Atom Smasher in the comic book outing. As well as declaring his excitement to start work on the project, the To All the Boys: Always and Forever actor revealed that the plan is to begin production on Black Adam very, very soon.

"I'm gonna to be starting on the new Black Adam in about like two months. Hopefully if all goes to plan, which I hope it does. I'm very excited to do that, be a superhero which I've never done before, which should be fun."

Noah Centineo will plays Albert Rothstein AKA Atom Smasher in Black Adam, a superhero who has served in both the Justice Society of America and the Justice League. He possesses superhuman strength and is able to increase his body mass, and is well-known for developing a kinship with Black Adam after the supervillain changes his ways.

Clearly, the Atom Smasher role is going to require a lot of bulk. "Well, so last time I gained I was doing 6,500 calories a day," Centineo said of his efforts in the gym, before revealing that "this time will not be as bad" and that he is training for "two hours every day, good high intensity training." No doubt he is hoping to not be completely overshadowed by the behemoth that is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has teased his role as the DC icon several times over the last year or so, threatening that the "The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change." While it's unknown exactly what that means, it can only mean trouble.

Johnson has been signed up to play the title character since long before the DC cinematic universe was ever a thing, and it is exciting to see his big screen debut as the character finally coming to fruition. Black Adam is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously helmed The Shallows, Non-Stop and the upcoming Jungle Cruise. The movie will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Sarah Shahi, who will reportedly play Adrianna Tomaz. Aladdin and The Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari also recently joined the project in an undisclosed role.

For those unaware, Black Adam is one of the more popular DC supervillains, with a power set similar to that of Superman. Much like Shazam's Billy Batson, he gains his powers courtesy of the wizard, Shazam, and eventually becomes the archenemy of Batson and his superpowered family. In recent years, Black Adam has emerged as something of an antihero, and is now on a quest for redemption. Additionally, the Black Adam movie is set to introduce audiences to the Justice Society of America, or JSA, a legendary superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered champion.

Black Adam was originally planned to be released in late 2020, and then scheduled for December 2021, but was delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing global situation. With the movie all set to start production soon, the DC outing will likely be eyeing a release date sometime in 2022. This comes to us from Noah Centineo's recent appearance on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery.