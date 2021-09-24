Black Adam is arguably one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies. Revealed details have teased many exciting aspects of the project. Something positive about news regarding the film is the cute video Dwayne Johnson unveiled on Instagram of his daughter reacting to a Black Adam promo. Johnson, who plays the titular character, shared the footage to his millions of followers.

A caption for the Dwayne Johnson Instagram post reads, "I'll take 'cool' ???????????? Breakfast with Black Adam. She's become quite obsessed with the Man in Black and unlike Maui from Moana, Tia actually believes Black Adam & Daddy are one in the same. She still crushes on @prideofgypsies Aquaman though." He mentioned his previous voice acting work as Maui in the 2016 Disney animated movie. Also, he brought up his daughter's crush on fellow DCEU actor Jason Momoa.

In a comment by the Aquaman star, Momoa said, "The coolest." Clearly he liked the reaction as well as having a fan in Johnson's kid. You can watch the video in the post below.

People have noticed Dwayne Johnson's daughter's love of the Aquaman actor on a previous occasion. The instance occurred when Momoa sent Johnson's daughter a happy birthday video. During an episode of The Tonight Show,﻿ Jimmy Fallon showed the clip to his audience. The talk show host asked Momoa if he has known Johnson for a while, and the response was that the stars had met one another 20 years ago in Hawaii. Momoa explained, "We've tried to get together and make a movie together. It's just, he's way busier than I am, and I'm pretty busy right now, so one of these days."

Fallon discussed, "You have to make a movie together, you have to." Momoa replied, "We will, and it's really cool now because he's kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, 'Yo, Black Adam.'"

As previously mentioned, Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character. He shares similar abilities to Shazam, who is currently played by Zachary Levi. In the comics, the characters are arch enemies. Unlike Shazam, who gets his powers from multiple Greek and Roman gods, Black Adam derives his abilities from Egyptian gods. While Black Adam is usually depicted as a villain, there have been several examples of him being more of an anti-hero. The film is expected to be released on July 29, 2022.

Additional actors in the project include Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Hodge, Centineo, Swindell, and Brosnan are all playing members of the Justice Society of America. For those who don't know, the group is widely regarded as the first superhero team in comic books. Black Adam has been a member of and enemy to the group in the comics. Hawkman is a man with hawk-like wings and a variety of weapons at his disposal. He is known as one of the few superheroes who is willing to use lethal force when necessary. Atom Smasher is able to grow to massive sizes. Cyclone can manipulate the wind. Finally, Dr. Fate is a sorcerer considered one of the most powerful magic users in the DC universe. It will be interesting to see exactly how the characters interact with Black Adam. Fortunately fans do not have to wait long as the release comes less than a year from now.