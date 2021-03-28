It's official, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken over Times Square to reveal the release date for Black Adam. Just ahead of the UCLA vs. Alabama NCAA tournament game on Sunday, Johnson appeared in a TV spot for Black Adam revealing that the movie will be released on July 29, 2022. He also posted a video to his Instagram and Twitter accounts showing every digital screen in NYC's Times Square playing the spot simultaneously.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," Johnson says in the clip. His caption for the video adds: "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself."

While we've known that Johnson was gearing up to start filming the upcoming superhero movie in the near future, it was unclear when the feature would be hitting the big screen. At one point, the plan for Black Adam was to be released in December 2021, though production delays pushed the movie back. Now there's a new date that's officially on the board which is in line with the cast and crew preparing to start shooting in the coming weeks.

This news follows the announcement that Pierce Brosnan has been cast as Dr. Fate in the movie. The James Bond actor is co-starring in Black Adam alongside Johnson, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari has also been cast in a mystery role. While there are early plans for Black Adam and Shazam! to cross over in the future, there's no indication at this time that Zachary Levi will be involved.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of Black Adam, following a prior draft by Adam Sztykiel. Jaume Collet-Serra, who also helmed The Rock alongside Emily Blunt in the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise, is on board to direct. Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions will produce with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. Scott Sheldon of FlynnPictureCo will serve as executive producer.

Last week, Johnson shared a video on Instagram of the Black Adam screenplay, revealing that shooting was set to begin very soon.

"Well, I'd love to wear a rainbow every day. And tell the world that everything's okay. But I'll try to carry off a little darkness on my back. Till things are brighter...I'm the Man In Black," Johnson writes in the caption. He also reveals in the clip that Black Adam would be rolling cameras in just three weeks, which would be just over two weeks at this point.

Black Adam will be facing stiff competition when it is released in theaters on July 29, 2022, as Disney has also set Indiana Jones 5 to premiere on that day as well. Filming on Black Adam will start in April, and given how active Johnson is on social media, we'll probably be getting some sneak peeks at the characters and the sets from The Rock online. This news comes to us from The Rock on Instagram.