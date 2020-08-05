Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has laid down his orders to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, telling him exactly who he is, both on and off screen, and that includes Hawkman. "You ARE playing Hawkman and that's that," Johnson tweeted.

"You're also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you're in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you're also @KevinHart4real's dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test."

The demandingly definitive response from Dwayne Johnson comes following Reynold's rejection of the ongoing rumors that he will either be reprising the role of Green Lantern in the upcoming Snyder Cut, or taking on the role of Hawkman in the Black Adam movie. Taking to social media, the Buried star wrote, "I'm not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie and I've heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut."

Well, with Reynolds himself admitting that he does what Johnson tells him, it looks like he will indeed be suiting up as Hawkman for Black Adam's long-awaited debut.

Ryan Reynolds and The Rock are already set to team up for Netflix's upcoming big-budget thriller Red Notice. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Reynolds will be taking the role of the world's greatest conman, with Gadot on board to play the art thief, whilst Johnson will star as the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

Fans have been waiting years to see Johnson take on the role of supervillain Black Adam, and will sadly have to wait even longer, as production on the movie was recently pushed back to 2021 amid the ongoing circumstances. Though plot details are thin on the ground, Johnson has previously confirmed that Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society, with the heroes Stargirl and Hawkman reportedly set to make an appearance. The movie made its first major casting announcement recently, with To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo signing on as Atom Smasher.

As for The Snyder Cut, fans have been wondering for some time what surprises may be in store, with many theorising that Reynolds will be appearing as Hal Jordan. While the actor's response is sure to disappoint many, there have been suggestions that other beloved characters such as The Atom and Martian Manhunter are also set to make an appearance.

The theatrical version of 2017's Justice League begins with the villainous Steppenwolf and his Parademons setting out to take over the Earth. However, Batman seeks the help of Wonder Woman to assemble and recruit Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart this powerful new enemy. It is likely that, while The Snyder Cut will follow this general outline, his vision of the movie will involve a lot of changes, including Superman's iconic black suit. This comes to us courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's official Twitter account.

