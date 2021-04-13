After all these years, Black Adam is now finally ready to begin filming, and star Sarah Shahi, whose role has remained relatively mysterious, may have now revealed who she is playing. Shahi recently took to social media to celebrate the start of filming on the DC outing, referring to her character as "Adrianna," and thus likely confirming and ongoing rumor that she will, in fact, be playing Adrianna Tomaz.

📸: “Today is my first day filming #BlackAdam.....very proud to represent my fellow middle eastern brothers and sisters as Adrianna...” @sarahshahi via IG stories pic.twitter.com/fqB5AO6KqJ — Black Adam Updates (@blackadamnews) April 12, 2021

"Today is my first day filming #blackadam. I was cast in this role a year ago. I've had ups, downs, lefts, and rights. They all led me here. Very proud to represent my fellow middle eastern brothers and sisters as Adrianna. Let's continue to lift each other up as we tell each other's stories. Human stories. Connecting stories. Stories we all have inside of us."

Adrianna Tomaz was originally spun out of the 1970s TV series The Secrets of Isis, which aired alongside the original Shazam! television show. The character was later folded into DC lore, becoming known as the wife of Black Adam. A refugee who is delivered to Black Adam as a gift, the supervillain quickly develops a deep respect for Adrianna, eventually gifting her with the magical amulet of Isis, which imbues her with powers over the forces of nature.

While specific plot details for Black Adam are currently unknown, Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz will join a host of heroes and villains which are all being introduced for the first time to the silver screen. Along with Adrianna, the movie will also feature the big screen debut of Justice Society of America, or JSA. The iconic superhero team will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered champion, with the Justice Society of America set to be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Shahi's role in proceedings was not the only Black Adam mystery, with Marwan Kenzari, Bodhi Sabongui, and James Cusati-Moyer all cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam finally going into production marks another achievement for Dwayne Johnson, with the actor and Hollywood superstar having been signed on to play the role for over a decade. "Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now. That gives you an idea of how passionate I am about this project," Johnson said last year of his commitment to the project.

"How passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Bros., New Line Cinemas, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years," Johnson continued. "In 2008 was when we first started talking about this. So, it has required patience by all of us as partners. And I'm a much different man and actor than I was ten years ago. Even then, ten years ago, I just wanted to wait for the timing to feel right. And it feels like now, the man that I've become, I'm able to bring a little bit of my own life lessons and philosophies and engrain them in the DNA of this character."

Black Adam is due to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Run All Night) and is now scheduled to be released on 29 July 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Sarah Shahi's Instagram story.