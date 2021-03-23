Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to social media to share an image of the Black Adam script, captioning the photo with the lyrics from another man in black, music legend Johnny Cash. DC fans have been waiting a ridiculous amount of time to finally see Johnson suit up as the comic book character, with production on Black Adam finally gearing up to begin.

"Well, I'd love to wear a rainbow every day. And tell the world that everything's okay. But I'll try to carry off a little darkness on my back. Till things are brighter...I'm the Man In Black."

While we have yet to see Johnson as the titular DC icon yet, with this image of the script just another tease in the build-up to the movie finally going before cameras, the sight of the script and an update from the actor should be enough to assure fans that Black Adam is really, actually happening at last.

"We are approximately three weeks away from shooting Black Adam and I can't believe we are at the finish line with this thing. And what a journey it has been. Actually I can believe it considering how hard we've worked over the years."

Dwayne Johnson has been signed up to play Black Adam since long before the ongoing DC cinematic universe was ever established, and it is exciting to know that audiences will soon see the actor portray the DC anti-hero. For those unaware, Black Adam is one of the more popular DC characters, with a power set similar to that of Superman, but with an origin tied to Shazam!. Much like Shazam's Billy Batson, he gains his powers courtesy of the wizard Shazam, and begins his superpowered career as a supervillain, eventually becoming the archenemy of Batson and his superhero family. In recent years however, Black Adam has emerged as something of an antihero and is now on a quest for redemption. With Johnson's involvement, this is something which will likely be a part of this upcoming big screen outing.

Black Adam is due to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously helmed The Shallows, Non-Stop and the upcoming Jungle Cruise, also starring Johnson. Alongside the Hollywood A-lister as Black Adam, the movie will also introduce several other heroes and villains from the world of DC including Sarah Shahi, who will reportedly play Adrianna Tomaz, the wife of Black Adam, who possesses an amulet which gives her power over the forces of nature. Aladdin and The Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari recently joined the project in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Additionally, Black Adam is also set to introduce audiences to the Justice Society of America, or JSA, a legendary superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered champion. The Justice Society of America will be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Doctor Fate, who has yet to be cast.

Black Adam has been pushed and pulled so frequently that it's still hard to believe that it is finally going to happen. The project has been in production for years and was originally planned to be released in late 2020, before being moved and scheduled for December 2021. Black Adam was then delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing global situation. With the movie all set to start production soon, the DC outing will likely be eyeing a release date sometime in 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's official Instagram account.