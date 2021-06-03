Good news for DC Fans. Black Adam producer Dany Garcia is hoping that the first big screen outing for the DC character will spawn many more adventures to come for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's superpowered antihero. While they did not get specific on how many movies they had in mind, Garcia is clearly planning that, after so many years of waiting, Johnson will get the opportunity to play Black Adam for many, many years to come.

"We want to do many. We're excited about our long-term relationship with DC on this property."

Much like the rest of the comic book movie world, Black Adam has a vast array of source material and stories to take inspiration from for both this first movie and any other subsequent sequels and spin-offs. Thus, it comes as little surprise that Dany Garcia has big plans in mind for Black Adam, especially when a box office draw of Dwayne Johnson's calibre is also on board.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will introduce Johnson as Teth-Adam AKA Black Adam, a man from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. Chosen by the wizard Shazam to harness the powers of the ancient Egyptian Gods, S for the stamina of Shu, H for the swiftness of Horus, A for the strength of Amon, Z for the wisdom of Zehuti, A for the power of Aten, and M for the courage of Mehen, Black Adam goes on to become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam and his super-powered family.

Along with introducing audiences to Johnson as the title character, the movie will also introduce the superhero team the Justice Society of America, or JSA, which will be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, another element which Garcia hopes to explore further as they branch out into the wider DC universe.

"There's been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it's very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan," Garcia revealed last year. "Unfortunately, I can't speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we're very focused on building out this world we're creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes. And believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through."

Production on the highly anticipated DC outing is now finally underway, with Dwayne Johnson seen arriving in Atlanta to being filming on the long, long awaited Black Adam. The actor and real-life behemoth has officially been signed on to play the role since as far back as 2008, with his supervillain-turned-antihero now set to join the pantheon of DC heroes and villains to have already featured on the silver screen.

Like most of the movie business, Black Adam has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global situation, but fans will finally get to see Johnson join the world of DC when Black Adam hits theaters in the United States on July 29, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.