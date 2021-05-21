Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally offered DC fans their first glimpse at the costume he will don for Black Adam, albeit the tiniest glimpse you could possibly imagine. The aforementioned glimpse comes courtesy of an image of the actor sat at a counter during a meeting, during which he lets his robe open ever-so-slightly, giving us a hint of the black and gold outfit underneath.

"...And if you swipe left and ZOOM IN, you'll see a small piece of my GOLD BLACK ADAM peeking out from under my black cloak of secrecy (my weekly board meetings all take place during my 30min breaks from shooting #BlackAdam)."

It's really not much at all, but damn it we'll take it! The comic book counterpart of Black Adam typically wears a black costume with a gold lightning bold emblazoned across his chest, and based off this minuscule hint, The Rock's live action take on the DC character will sport something very similar.

One thing we do know about Johnson's superhero costume is that it (unsurprisingly) will not require any additional padding. Unlike some other big screen superheroes, Johnson's strength coach, Dave Rienzi, recently revealed that the Black Adam super-suit will be filled out thanks to Johnson's hard work in the gym and nothing else. "It's a fun process when you have someone like [Johnson] who is so driven, disciplined, and determined to do the work," Rienzi said. "There's a continuously evolving vision that we are always working towards. We've been building up to the Black Adam movie for a while, with this goal of creating a real-life superhero physique... with no padded superhero suit necessary."

Production on the DC outing finally got underway recently, with Dwayne Johnson seen arriving in Atlanta to being filming on the long, long awaited Black Adam. The actor and real-life behemoth has officially been signed on to play the role since as far back as 2008, with his supervillain-turned-antihero now set to join the pantheon of DC heroes and villains to have already featured on the silver screen.

For those unaware, Black Adam's power set is similar to that of Superman, which should provide for some action-packed visuals, with his origin tied closely to that of Shazam!,who made his big screen debut back in 2019. Much like Billy Batson, Black Adam gains his powers courtesy of the wizard Shazam, beginning his superpowered career as a supervillain, eventually becoming the archenemy of Batson and his superhero family.

Black Adam is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with the project expected to act as an origin story for the character. Johnson has previously confirmed that the movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America, or JSA, which will be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Like most of the movie business, Black Adam was delayed several times due to the ongoing global situation, but fans will at last get to see the live action Black Adam suit in all its glory when the movie hits theaters in the United States on July 29, 2022. This comes courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.