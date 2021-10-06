New photos posted on Twitter have given a better look at Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam costume and the Hawkman armor from the movie and while they are a long way from what they will look like with a bit of movie magic included, it does give a good idea of what can be expected from the Shazam! spin-off. As expected, the main Black Adam costume does have a number of similarities to Zachary Levi's Shazam costume, such as the lightning bolt insignia on the chest. Considering both characters gained their power from the same source. It also has a similar feel to the DCEU aesthetic that was created by Zack Snyder in Man of Steel and has been a part of many of the following movies in the DC movies.

Other images of Aldis Hodge's Hawkman armor is not quite as a clearly laid out, but there is enough to get a general idea of what the character is going to look like. His helmet seen in one of the images is a design taken directly from the comic book source, and it is still the most that we have seen of the character designs since Johnson shared an image of himself in Black Adam costume, although that one was from behind and from pretty much the shoulders up.

Johnson spent a lot of his time during the Black Adam shoot sharing behind the scenes photos and updates, but one thing that has been very elusive are good shots of the costumes and characters. Filming on Black Adam a couple of months ago, but just before that producer Hiram Garcia spoke to Variety about seeing Johnson suited up as Black Adam, and it seems that we are going to get something special when the movie is finally released in summer 2022.

"There's moments, you know my friend, as a filmmaker where you're like, 'I'll never forget that.' When he walked out in that costume, it was... Oh, 100%. This was a baby, one of our special babies. Not only was I there, but I was also making sure I was gonna capture that moment on camera to make sure that we never forget that," Garcia said. "You're gonna be blown away when you see it. He's a walking superhero. He's been preparing for this role for I feel like over ten years, so to see it come to life in front of you. It was magical, man."

Johnson worked with a number of people on Black Adam who also had a role to play in his recent Disney film Jungle Cruise, including director Jaume Collet-Serra. Speaking at the Jungle Cruise premiere, Collet-Serra compared Black Adam to Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry. "Having just done a romantic adventure comedy where he's very light, I was really attracted to getting the dark version of Dwayne. Basically, turning him into Clint Eastwood in a Western. I was like, 'You're like the Dirty Harry of superheroes. I didn't have to convince people that I was right for this one in the same way that I did for Jungle Cruise. It's like things I've done with Liam [Neeson], that tough-guy antihero who has a heart. The world is not black and white. The world is in gray areas, so you need these people that are riding that gray area."

Black Adam still has many secrets to reveal, and there are a lot of fans are now waiting for the DC FanDome event next weekend when Black Adam with be showcased along with other upcoming projects including The Batman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and James Gunn's Peacemaker series.

Black Adam arrives in theaters on July 29th, 2022.