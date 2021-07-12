Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared several intriguing images from his upcoming DC superhero debut, Black Adam, with one behind-the-scenes shot even revealing the back of his super-suit. The Rock has been signed on to play the infamous Black Adam for quite some time, and thus far the actor has played it very coy when it comes to the iconic black and gold suit worn by the DC antihero.

"Verified. On set. BLACK ADAM. This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam's body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel muscle suit) And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don't kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people."

While Dwayne Johnson mentions the "massive scale" of the set, it's the size of the actor that fans are sure to notice, with the already hulking actor looking bigger than ever for Black Adam. He also makes mention of the suit not being the typical muscle suit, something which the wrestler-turned-actor's trainer and strength coach, Dave Rienzi, has already revealed will be very different from the superhero norm. "It's a fun process when you have someone like [Johnson] who is so driven, disciplined, and determined to do the work," Rienzi said. "There's a continuously evolving vision that we are always working towards. We've been building up to the Black Adam movie for a while, with this goal of creating a real-life superhero physique... with no padded superhero suit necessary."

A second image has The Rock teasing the cutting-edge filming processes that have been developed to bring Black Adam to life.

As well as revealing that the movie is now in its final week of filming, Johnson describes director Jaume Collet Serra's approach, which includes designing "very cutting edge, intricate, bad ass and cool shots. This advanced robot arm called a BOLT is the fastest in the world with a high speed PHANTOM camera that shoots me at an insane 960 frames per second (normally movies are shot at 24 frames per second)."

Johnson concludes by saying it is a "A real privilege and honor for me to bring the antihero, Black Adam to life with cutting edge technology - and partnering with my director Jaume Collet-Serra and our Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher and their hungry and brilliant team of filmmakers and storytellers." The Rock is clearly just as excited as DC fans are to finally see Black Adam come to life on the silver screen.

Black Adam will introduce Johnson as Teth-Adam AKA Black Adam, a man from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. Chosen by the wizard Shazam to harness the powers of the ancient Egyptian Gods, S for the stamina of Shu, H for the swiftness of Horus, A for the strength of Amon, Z for the wisdom of Zehuti, A for the power of Aten, and M for the courage of Mehen, Black Adam goes on to become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam and his super-powered family. Black Adam is scheduled to be released on 29 July 2022.