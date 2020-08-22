Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam teaser was released at DC FanDome this afternoon. While there is no actual footage from the movie (it has yet to go into production), it gives the superhero's backstory. Along with the storyline, The Rock enlisted fan artist BossLogic to provide some excellent art to help tell the story. If fans can't tell already, Dwayne Johnson is beyond excited to finally bring the Black Adam story to the big screen.

Along with the Black Adam teaser, DC fans were also treated to the official logo. Dwayne Johnson provided a look at the official costume last night, which really started to raise the hype for the long-awaited movie. "You've waited long enough," Johnson wrote on Twitter, sharing the image. "As have I, thousands of years to be exact. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. The man in black comes to crush them all." It's beginning to look like Zachary Levi's Shazam might want to watch his back.

Dwayne Johnson, along with DC and Warner Bros. have been teasing Black Adam for years now. However, the production is set to begin in the near future, as soon as things are safe to do so. "Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC universe while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID," Dwayne Johnson said. "Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all." Johnson is sounding pretty ominous in his teases, which fits his character perfectly.

Black Adam is an anti-hero, and the character comes from a spinoff of Shazam!. Originally, Dwayne Johnson was going to introduce the character in that movie, but that obviously did not work out. Jaume Collet-Serra, who also just worked with Johnson on the Jungle Cruise movie, is directing the long-awaited Black Adam. The movie is supposed to begin production early next year in Georgia, but a lot can happen between now and then. It would not be surprising to see the production get delayed with the date fast approaching. Whatever the case may be, Dwayne Johnson is ready to take on the challenge of bringing Black Adam to the big screen.

While Dwayne Johnson's name has been attached to Black Adam for years, it was only recently that he confirmed his official involvement. "Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what's right, and always protecting the people," he said in his announcement. He continued, "It all changed for me when I was 10 years old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be." However, Johnson was "Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority," which led him on another path and ultimately brought him to Black Adam. You can check out the Black Adam teaser above, thanks to the We Are Heroes YouTube channel.