Warner Bros. has just released the first footage for director Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as our anti-hero taking on the Justice Society of America. Watch the Dirty Harry of superheroes (what can you expect from a superhero who has imprisoned for 5,000 years?) in some footage of a scene from the movie's opening moments, which The Rock has tweeted after its premiere at DC FanDome.

Jaume Collet-Serra had a vision for The Rock as Black Adam, saying, "Having just done a romantic adventure comedy where he's very light, I was really attracted to getting the dark version of Dwayne. Basically, turning him into Clint Eastwood in a Western. I was like, 'You're like the Dirty Harry of superheroes.' I didn't have to convince people that I was right for this one in the same way that I did for Jungle Cruise. It's like things I've done with Liam [Neeson], that tough-guy antihero who has a heart. The world is not black and white. The world is in gray areas, so you need these people that are riding that gray area."

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character. Black Adam derives his abilities from Egyptian gods. Additional actors in the project include Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles. Hodge, Centineo, Swindell, and Brosnan are all playing members of the Justice Society of America.

Black Adam wrapped at the end of July, and in celebration of the hard work performed by the crew, an emotional Dwayne Johnson showed his appreciation and shared it on Instagram with the caption, "Honored and proud to say that's an official wrap on BLACK ADAMI knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second. Love you all.Thank you all. And I'll see you down the road. Now go have some fun with that $10,000 ????????The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Black Adam#themaninblack"

He also shared a clip of him and his daughter viewing the Black Adam promo in an adorable video. The caption for the Dwayne Johnson Instagram post reads, "I'll take 'cool' ???????????? Breakfast with Black Adam. She's become quite obsessed with the Man in Black and unlike Maui from Moana, Tia actually believes Black Adam & Daddy are one in the same. She still crushes on @prideofgypsies Aquaman though."

The film is expected to be released on July 29, 2022. The Black Adam footage debuted at DC FanDome.