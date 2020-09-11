Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has revealed why it was important to add the Justice Society to the movie. It was revealed at the DC FanDome event a few weeks ago that some characters from the Justice Society will officially be in the highly anticipated movie. Noah Centineo has already been cast as Atom Smasher, while other heroes like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone have yet to be cast. DC fans were pretty excited to hear the news, and now Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's long-time partner, Garcia, is explaining why the characters are included. Garcia explains.

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we're introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate. It's an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven't had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

Hiram Garcia went on to hype up Black Adam for DC fans. "The journey we're going to put Black Adam on, it's very compelling," he says. "What he's gone through and what you're going to see on-screen is going to be amazing to watch play out, and then when you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it's really going to heat things up." Ultimately, Garcia believes that Dwayne Johnson and crew are going to shakeup the DC universe. He had this to say.

"We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he's going to change the game."

Obviously, Hiram Garcia couldn't get out of the interview without talking about Shazam!. Zachary Levi recently revealed that he was scared about missing out on the role because of Dwayne Johnson. In the comics, Shazam and Black Adam are almost identical, with only minor changes to their suits and hair. However, that was not the case and Levi ended up getting the role. As for whether or not Black Adam and Shazam meet up on the big screen, Garcia is staying tight-lipped. You can read what he had to say below.

"We're working closely with DC in terms of what the plan is for how everyone fits together. It's still in the works, but obviously Shazam! exists in the Black Adam universe. I can just say that we have very big ambitions for Black Adam and all of the characters that we're introducing. How they're going to connect with other characters is still all being laid out, but I think fans are going to be happy, ultimately, with the way we end up guiding it."

Zachary Levi was also recently asked about the potential to have Dwayne Johnson show up in a future Shazam! movie. He claimed that he didn't know, but said it's something that he very much wants to see happen. Levi is not alone. DC fans are practically counting on the two characters meeting up on the big screen.

As for when Black Adam will begin production, Hiram Garcia estimates that it will happen in the first quarter of 2021. This has been rumored for months, but with the public health crisis still raging on, and effecting Dwayne Johnson personally, there are no guarantees. Hopefully they'll be able to start on time and even possibly meet up with Shazam in the near future. The interview with Hiram Garcia was originally conducted by Variety.