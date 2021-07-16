Black Adam is a role that has been close to Dwayne Johnson's heart long before the latest run of DC Extended Universe movies were even in production. Three months after being able to don the suit and bring his muscle to the superhero party, Johnson celebrated the end of filming on Black Adam by giving a genuine, heartfelt speech to cast and crew on the set. He shared the video via his Instagram account, in which he describes working on the movie as "easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically" of his whole career to date.

Commenting on the video, Dwayne Johnson said, "Honored and proud to say that's an official wrap on BLACK ADAM. I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second. Love you all. Thank you all. And I'll see you down the road. Now go have some fun with that $10,000. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing."

The $10,000 mentioned in the post was in reference to a prize the Rock gave away during the video to three people who share the winnings. The post racked up almost 3 million likes in 24 hours. TV/Film producer Hiram Garcia was one of the first to comment and congratulate the Jungle Cruise star for his work on the movie. Garcia said, "Congrats brother! What you brought to this film and character is truly special. Been an honor watching you immerse yourself in this character while taking your physique to a whole other level. Can't wait for the world to meet #BlackAdam!!"

While this is it for filming on Black Adam, there is still a lot of work to be completed behind the scenes, which could include reshoots further down the line, before the movie will be ready for audiences next summer. With many fans hoping that we will get a little tease of something before the end of the year, knowing Johnson's love of sharing, that would well be a possibility, especially with DC Fandome returning in October this year to preview upcoming projects.

Although there has been a hint of Black Adam in DC's other property Shazam!, there has been no confirmation that the two characters will cross paths in any form in the near future. While Zackary Levi is currently busy filming Shazam: Fury of The Gods, Black Adam will have enough to do telling its own story of how the character gained his godly powers, and seeing him face off against the Justice Society of America. Who is to say what could happen later down the line, but for now, I think everyone will agree that that both movies have more than enough to keep fans entertained and can easily hold back on a crossover for now.

Johnson will soon be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise for those who can't wait for their next fix of the man mountain, while Black Adam arrives in theaters on July 29, 2022.