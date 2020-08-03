Disney+ has announced that a contemporary adaptation of Anna Sewell's classic 19th century novel, Black Beauty will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Black Beauty features Oscar winner Kate Winslet (The Reader) as the voice of Black Beauty and stars Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar) as Jo Green; Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as John Manly; and Claire Forlani (Meet Joe Black) as Mrs. Winthorp.

Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing.

Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence) who also wrote the screenplay. JB Pictures' Jeremy Bolt (Polar, Monster Hunter) and Robert Kulzer (Polar) from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road) is the South African producer.

Black Beauty is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.