Disney+ has shared the trailer for its upcoming reboot of Black Beauty. The new take on the story premieres Friday, November 27th, exclusively on the streaming service. The movie features the voice of Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet as Black Beauty and stars Mackenzie Foy as Jo Green, Fern Deacon as Georgina Winthorp, Claire Forlani as Mrs. WinthorpIain, Iain Glen as John Manly, Calam Lynch as George Winthorp, Max Raphael as James, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Terry, Matt Rippy as Henry Gordon, and Avianah Abrahams as Anna. The 2020 version of the story is based on the 1877 novel of the same name by Anna Sewell.

Black Beauty is a modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell's timeless classic for Disney+, and it follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

The Black Beauty trailer highlights the pastoral beauty described in the original novel, which may have some viewers wishing they were able to see the movie in theaters instead of at home. With that being said, movie theaters across Europe are shutting down again and it looks like North America might be doing the same in the coming months, which means watching movies at home will have to do, like it has since March. Disney+ has already put out their live-action adaptation of Mulan, though it was available for a premium price. In addition to Black Beauty, the streaming service is also preparing to release the long-awaited Soul on Christmas Day. That particular movie was supposed to have already opened in theaters months ago.

Black Beauty was last adapted for the screen in 1994 with Alan Cumming voicing Black Beauty. Anna Sewell's novel tackled the subject of animal welfare, which is heavily evident in the Disney+ trailer for the new adaptation. The story also teaches how to treat people with kindness, sympathy, and respect. While the trailer hints at the beauty of animal and human relationships, it does not feature the voice of Kate Winslet, which means viewers are going to have to wait until the end of the month to see what kind of character she brings to the horse's voice.

Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence) who also wrote the screenplay. JB Pictures' Jeremy Bolt (Monster Hunter) and Robert Kulzer (Polar) from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road) is the South African producer. Black Beauty is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures. You can check out the latest trailer above, thanks to the official Disney Plus YouTube channel.