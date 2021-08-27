Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix action thriller, Kate, is open to reprising her role as Huntress in the DC Extended Universe. Winstead debuted as Helena Bertinelli, a crossbow-wielding assassin in 2020's Birds of Prey. Winstead's take on the character was praised by most fans, and she was a standout character in the film. But with Birds of Prey underperforming at the box office, plans for a sequel and a Gotham City Sirens movie were put on hold indefinitely.

But recently, HBO Max announced a solo Black Canary movie starring Jurnee Smollet-Bell, leading many to believe that the characters of Birds of Prey may not be done just yet. Speaking to Collider, Winstead talked about the Black Canary movie and expressed her desire to play Huntress again. Here is what she said.

"I love her, too! I'm super excited about the Black Canary movie. I love Jurnee, I love the work that she did and I can't wait to see what they do with that. I have no idea what other characters are gonna potentially be involved. I don't know if Huntress is gonna continue on in some way. You know, there are so many different iterations of Huntress whether it's in the comics or in TV and film, and so I don't know if my version of her is gonna continue on. But, I do love her and if there was an opportunity to do that then I would be down for it, so we'll see!"

It looks like Mary Elizabeth Winstead hasn't heard anything from WB or HBO Max but will reprise her role as the assassin Huntress in the DCEU if given the opportunity. Misha Green, the creator of Lovecraft Country, is onboard to write the untitled Black Canary solo movie with Jurnee Smollet reprising her role as Dinah Lance aka Black Canary from Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie too played Harley Quinn again in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad but there have been no discussions about other Birds of Prey characters appearing in any upcoming DC movie. And it's all because of the film's disappointing box office gross.

While Birds of Prey was by no means a huge failure, it did perform way below expectations upon its release last February. Written by Christina Hodson and directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey made $200 million on a $100 million budget. Marketed as an action-packed R-rated spinoff to 2016's Suicide Squad, WB may have overestimated the fans' interest in the film. Everyone loves Harley but not so much as to see her in a solo movie. While Birds of Prey also starred Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask/ Roman Sionis, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, it was mainly a Harley Quinn movie.

That being said, Winstead seems quite passionate about her character so let's hope she gets to play Huntress again in the DCEU. The 10 Cloverfield Lane star will next be seen kicking ass in the upcoming Netflix original Kate. Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, Kate sees Winstead playing an assassin who, after learning she has only 24 hours to live, befriends the daughter of a past target and goes on a manhunt in Tokyo. Kate is produced by Atomic Blonde director David Leitch and also stars Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, and Tadanobu Asano. Kate streams on Netflix from September 10. This news comes to us from Collider.