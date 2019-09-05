Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming Black Christmas remake. The first version of the horror movie hit theaters in 1974 and was remade again in 2006. However, the 2006 version of the movie took some liberties with the source material and horror fans weren't too impressed with it at the time. It's unclear which direction Blumhouse has decided to take their adaptation, but if one wants to avoid spoilers, stay away from looking at anything having to do with the 1974 original or the 2006 remake.

Black Christmas takes place as Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters-athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O'Grady)-prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. The trailer provides some clues as to who the killer might be, but it quickly turns into a bloodbath and a struggle for survival.

As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty's beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead), Riley's new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). According to a Black Christmas description, "Whoever the killer is, he's about to discover that this generation's young women aren't about to be anybody's victims." By the end of the trailer, the women are taking matters into their own hands and the tables look like they are going to be turned.

Black Christmas looks like a lot of holiday horror fun from the brief trailer. Blumhouse is back at their usual formula of taking a low budget and trying to turn it into box office gold, which could very well be the case here. However, the studio is still brushing some dirt off after taking a pretty big tumble with The Hunt. The studio decided to pull the movie from release after a huge backlash and recent mass shootings in North America. With that being said, Jason Blum is still holding out hope that the movie will see the light of day.

Black Christmas was directed by Sophia Takal (Always Shine) from the script she wrote with April Wolfe (Widower). It's described as a bold new take on the 1974 slasher classic produced by Jason Blum (Halloween) for his Blumhouse Productions, by Ben Cosgrove (The Good German) and by Adam Hendricks (Cam) for Divide/Conquer. Blumhouse's Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno will executive produce with Divide/Conquer's Greg Gilreath and Zac Locke. The movie hits theaters this December, fittingly on Friday the 13th, so it's the perfect time to close out the year with another horror movie. You can check out the first Black Christmas trailer below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.