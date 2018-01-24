A new cryptic social media post by Michael Jai White strongly hints that the long-awaited Black Dynamite 2 is coming in 2018. The actor posted a 30-second clip along with a caption that reads, "Black is Back." It's been 9 years since the release of the Blaxploitation movie Black Dynamite and a sequel has been talked about ever since, but nothing has happened for the big screen since then. We've seen the animated show on Adult Swim, but haven't heard Michael Jai White and director Scott Sanders talk about any real sequel plans since 2012.

Michael Jai White took to Twitter to share the teaser for Black Dynamite 2. A fan on Twitter asked if it was real, to which White responded, "stay tuned." The 30-second clip features White's glorious handlebar mustache, taking a cigar to light some dynamite in the same Super 16 grainy film look of the original. The voiceover says, "We been gone for a while, but now we back!" and as previously noted, the sequel appears to be called Black is Back.

Black Dynamite 2 is long overdue and fans have been clamoring for it ever since the release of the first movie, which became a cult classic. Black Dynamite lovingly paid tribute to the Blaxploitation movies of the 1970s and early 80s, turning it into its own thing, and gaining a cult fan base. A lot of the hallmarks of Rudy Ray Moore's iconic Dolemite movies, including only doing one take and allowing simple mistakes to be used in the final cut, were purposefully used in Black Dynamite, making for an awesome mix of action and comedy that looked exactly like the Blaxploitation movies it was inspired by.

It is not clear what Black is Back will be though. It could end up as a live-action series on Adult Swim or another network or it might be the full-fledged sequel that we've all been waiting 9 years for. In an interview with Crave Online back in 2012, director Scott Sanders revealed that the idea had always been for the movies to be a trilogy and Michael Jai White echoed those sentiments in 2014 when he revealed that the script was finished and that it was like a cross between Mel Brooks' Blazing Saddles and the 1972 Western Buck and the Preacher. Both of these ideas point to Black Dynamite 2 on the big screen, so let's hope that ends up happening.

Regardless of what happens, fans are ready for Black Dynamite 2 and Michael Jai White's Twitter post is the proof. The post shot off like a rocket all over social media, which is leading many to speculate that Black is Back, aka Black Dynamite 2 will hit theaters in 2018. There is no other official information available at this time, so we'll just have to take Michael Jai White's advice and "stay tuned." You can check out the teaser for Black Dynamite 2 below straight from Michael Jai White's Twitter account.