Bruce Campbell has found his next horror project. According to a new report, Campbell has begun shooting in Boston for the upcoming movie holiday thriller Black Friday joining Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and Michael Jai White (Spawn) in the cast. Also set to appear in the movie are Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Ryan Lee (Brockmire), and Stephen Peck. Casey Tebo (Happy Birthday) directs using a screenplay by Andy Greskoviak (The Dreamers).

As the title suggests, the movie is set on Black Friday, a date long known as the busiest shopping day of the year. Bruce Campbell, Sawa, and White will star as a "group of disgruntled toy store employees who have to defend themselves from legions of holiday shoppers when a mysterious alien parasite sends them on a murderous rampage." As the king of B-movies and a legend of the horror genre, a movie about mind-controlled zombies attacking a toy store perfectly fits in with Campbell's body of work.

Of course, Campbell fans probably know him best for his role as Ash Williams in Ash vs. Evil Dead and the Evil Dead movie series. He has also shined in other cult classic horror movies like Bubba Ho-Tep, My Name Is Bruce, and Man with the Screaming Brain. Since Ash vs. Evil Dead ended in 2018, Campbell appeared in the comedy-drama series Lodge 49, hosted the Travel Channel reboot of Ripley's Believe It or Not!, and will play former president Richard Nixon in the movie 18 ½. Black Friday will mark his return to horror where the beloved actor particularly shines.

Devon Sawa is famous for voicing the titular ghost in the family movie Casper before later starring in the hit horror movies Idle Hands and Final Destination. More recently, he has been appearing in action roles, which includes a starring role on The CW series Nikita and an appearance in the Sylvester Stallone sequel Escape Plan: The Extractors. Last year, he returned to the horror genre by starring in The Fanatic, the Fred Durst-directed thriller where Sawa plays an actor stalked by a maniac portrayed by John Travolta.

Meanwhile, Michael Jai White starred as Al Simmons in the 1997 movie adaptation of Spawn, with the iconic role serving as one of the most memorable for the actor. He also frequently appears in Tyler Perry projects and starred in the lead role of the Black Dynamite movie and animated series adaptation. He continues to appear in a variety of action movies and played Bronze Tiger in a recurring role on Arrow.

Tebo's directing credits include the 2016 comedy-horror movie Happy Birthday, where a psychedelic celebration goes horrifically awry. He has also helmed music documentaries like Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb, Dream On: Stories of Boston's Strongest, and Black Veil Brides: Alive and Burning and directed multiple episodes of the TV series CMT Crossroads.

Warner Davis of the Warner Davis Company will produce Black Friday alongside MFW Productions. There's no word yet on when the movie might be released, but given the stars involved, it appears to be one for horror fans to watch out for. This news was first reported by Deadline.