Screen Media Films has just made my day with the release of the new trailer for zom-com Black Friday. ﻿Around here we appreciate so many zombie chuckles flicks, but we all know that special ingredient is Bruce Campbell! Watch toy store manager, Mr. Campbell, as he takes on the masses in search of bargains and brains!

The official synopsis reads, "On Thanksgiving night, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth in a meteor. This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Bruce Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Devon Sawa) soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers who have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday."

Alongside Campbell, the cast includes Devon Sawa (Chucky TV series, Death Rider in the House of Vampires), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth, The Shannara Chronicles), Manu Bennett (The Shannara Chronicles, Arrow) Ryan Lee (Song of Back and Neck, Brockmire), Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite, The Dark Knight) and Mark Steger (Stranger Things, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark).

I've been to exactly one Black Friday event three Thanksgivings ago. I throw a holiday party the night after Thanksgiving to decorate the tree and shell out leftovers from the meal the day before. We go to put up the tree, and the built-in lights Griswolded us! I asked if anyone knew if stores were open on Thanksgiving night; I am naive to the ways of the Black Friday madness. Among the zillion eye rolls, I was told EVERYTHING was open. NEVER AGAIN. It's a competitive sport! Bruce and his employees show it like it is!

It also looks like we are getting a Christmas flick from Bruce Campbell, on Hallmark, no less! We can deck the halls on November 13 on Hallmark with One December Night.﻿The synopsis reads, "Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past." The film also stars Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie, ﻿Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist﻿) Eloise Mumford (Fifty Shades of Grey, Standing Up, Falling Down), Didi Conn (Grease, Grease 2, Welcome to the Wayne), Beth Fowler (Orange Is the New Black, Did You Hear About the Morgans?) and Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Superman: Man of Tomorrow).

Looks like we can look forward to an Ash Bubba-Ho-Tep holly jolly winter with Bruce Campbell. And while it looked like we were going to be getting a sitcom penned by Jimmy Kimmel, Daril Fannin and Shawn Vance, they've adapted it into a TV movie called Adopted. ﻿ The movie tells the tale of a Green Beret who returns home to Texas from military service. He and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy. Black Friday arrives in theaters November 19 and on Demand November 23.