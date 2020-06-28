Black is King is a stunning new visual album that is coming from pop icon Beyoncé, based on the music she created for Jon Favreau's The Lion King remake. Today, Disney+ has released the teaser for this fierce and thrillingly unique musical experience, which lands on the streaming service later in July.

Parkwood Entertainment, in association with Disney+, announced and debuted the teaser video for the visual album Black Is King written, directed and executive produced by 24-time Grammy® Award-winner Beyoncé. Black is King will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, 2020 and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney's global phenomenon The Lion King.

This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.

The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence. Based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and starring the album's featured artists and some special guest appearances, "Black Is King" is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. Videos for "My Power," "Mood 4 Eva," and "Brown Skin Girl" are extravagances of elegance and soul. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.

Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, the company houses departments in music, film, video, live performances and concert production, management, business development, marketing, digital, creative, philanthropy, and publicity. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyoncé starred and co-produced.

The company has also released the film Obsessed (2009), with Beyoncé as star and executive producer, the winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), and the Emmy®-nominated and Grammy Award-winning Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019), which documents Beyoncé's history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018. Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016), and the aforementioned "Homecoming" performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced the ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II Tour (2018).