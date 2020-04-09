Marvel's Eternals will reportedly feature a comic book-accurate Black Knight suit for Kit Harington. We have yet to see what the former Game of Thrones star will look like as the iconic comic book character. However, the same can be said for the majority of the cast at this point. We've seen leaked images from the set, but none of them give too much away. The first footage from the highly anticipated movie dropped at CCXP Brazil in December and that didn't show off too much either.

Sources now claim that some of the production on Eternals was "rushed" in order to make deadlines. Due to this supposed rush, many of the costumes were not completed in time, which means they will have to be done in the post-production process, much like an Iron Man or Spider-Man suit. This apparently has a lot to do with Kit Harrington's Black Knight character. The source explains.

"Specifically, Kit Harington's Black Knight costume was unfinished when scenes with him in the suit were being shot, so it's likely that post-production work will be needed to digitally complete the suit a-la Iron Man and Iron Spider style. And yes, Harington will be sporting a comic accurate Black Knight costume for the studio's next epic ensemble."

It has not been confirmed whether or not Kit Harington will actually be Black Knight in Eternals. He may only be Dane Whitman before he turns into the classic character. Whitman's name has been included in alleged merchandise in the form of Funko Pop! figures, though Black Knight was not mentioned. So, Marvel Studios could be setting up something a lot bigger for Harington at some point down the line. Eternals may just introduce the character and the suit that is being talked about may come from a post-credits scene.

As with anything Marvel Studios does, Eternals is shrouded in mystery. Kumail Nanjiani has said that it will be the most sci-fi movie out of anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe released thus far, which sounds intriguing. Like most of the MCU's Phase 4 projects, the highly anticipated movie has had its release date pushed back to February 2021, while Black Widow takes it November release.

We have seen images of Kit Harington on the Eternals set, but he was not in a Black Knight costume. Additionally, he was not wearing a motion capture suit either, which would be needed to create said suit in the post-production process. MCU fans are just going to have to wait a bit longer than originally intended, but that's the case with just about everything these days. The world is in a strange place at the moment and everybody is learning to be more patient about things. The latest Eternals report regarding Kit Harington's Black Knight was originally reported by The Direct. The topper art comes from BossLogic.