Black, a comic that details a world where only black people have superpowers, is now being turned into a movie courtesy of Warner Bros. A movie adaptation of the comic book has been on the cards with Studio 8 since as far back as 2018, but now, Studio 8 is reporting that Warner Bros. has jumped aboard, meaning that production can finally get going.

Created by Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith, Black asks the question; in a world that already hates and fears them, what if only Black people had superpowers? The story begins when teenager Kareem Jenkins miraculously survives being gunned down by police. Soon, the young man learns that he is part of the biggest lie in history, and that he is one of many black people with superpowers. Now, Kareem must decide whether it's safer to keep it a secret or if the truth will set him free.

It's certainly an interesting concept, with the unique idea likely to strike a nerve, particularly with all that has been going on lately in the United States and across the world. The adaptation of Black is being written by Bryan Edward Hill, who is best known for his work on the DC comics series Titans, as well as Ash vs Evil Dead and the upcoming sci-fi thriller Zone 414 starring Guy Pearce and Travis Fimmel. The movie's producers include Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella, and John Graham who will produce from Studio 8 with Black Mask Studio's Matteo Pizzolo and Brett Gurewitz serving as producer and executive producer, respectively. Osajyefo and Smith will also co-produce.

Osajyefo came up with the concept for Black over a decade ago, eventually raising over $90,000 for the comic via Kickstarter. He recently discussed his inspiration behind the comic book and his excitement over finally bringing it life for the screen saying, "Part of the inspiration for Black came from my experiencing the lack of representation in comics publishing and how that directly relates to the scarceness of black characters."

"For most of comics' history, white outcasts have been used as allegories for marginalized groups while claiming to reflect the world outside our window," Osajyefo continued. "Black strips away this veneer to juxtapose superpowers with race while allowing black people to see ourselves authentically in media and inviting wider audiences into parts of our experience. We're excited to bring this story to everyone through film, and thankful to Studio 8 for believing in it."

Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov added, "Black represents a new generation of storytellers and creators who can accurately tell black stories with the type of care the industry has lacked for decades. The thought-provoking concept caught our attention early on, and we're proud to play a role in bringing this story to the screen."

The adaptation of Black is bound to elicit more than its fair share of opinions but should hopefully provide a distinctive voice within the popular, overcrowded comic book movie genre. Black does not yet have a release date. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.