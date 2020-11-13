Black Panther 2 will not feature a digital doble in place of the late Chadwick Boseman. Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso confirmed the news in a recent interview. Boseman sadly passed away in August after a lengthy and secret battle with stage IV colon cancer. The world is continuing to mourn his loss, along with his friends and family, though that did not stop some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from wondering about the future of Black Panther 2

The overall consensus seems to be against making Black Panther 2 with a digital double taking over for Chadwick Boseman. As it turns out, Marvel Studios feels the exact same way. Here's what Victoria Alonso had to say when asked if the studio was thinking about replacing Boseman digitally in the upcoming sequel.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Victoria Alonso and Marvel Studios aren't even really thinking of Black Panther 2 at the moment. She says, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history." Alonso continues, "I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time." The studio is still trying to come to terms with losing Boseman at such a young age. "But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

In August 2019, Marvel Studios officially announced Black Panther 2, with director Ryan Coogler returning. Chadwick Boseman was going to return, along with the rest of the cast, but that has all changed now. "I haven't grieved a loss this acute before. I spent the last year preparing, imagining, and writing words for him to say, that we weren't destined to see," Coogler said in a tribute to Boseman. "It leaves me broken knowing that I won't be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take." Boseman even kept his illness a secret from some of his closest collaborators, including Coogler.

Marvel Studios still has Black Panther 2 scheduled to open in theaters on May 6th, 2022. However, it seems obvious that the date will have to change once the studio figures out a positive way to move forward while still paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the same time. As for what that will look like, that is unclear at the moment, though it definitely will not feature a digital version of Boseman. The interview with Victoria Alonso was originally conducted by Clarin.