Lupita Nyong'o admits that Black Panther 2 will feel "different" without lead star Chadwick Boseman, but Marvel fans should still be satisfied with the upcoming sequel. Although Boseman passed away last year after a four-year battle with cancer, the decision was made to move forward with the planned follow-up movie. Word from Marvel is that Boseman's role won't be recast, nor will he be digitally inserted into the movie.

“It’s going to be different, of course, without our king [Chadwick Boseman] … but I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy in this new #BlackPanther.” — @Lupita_Nyongohttps://t.co/i9rZzYvW4spic.twitter.com/NcxvWy8rmd — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021

What exactly will happen in Black Panther 2 without Boseman remains unclear, but Lupita Nyong'o is confident that the end result will properly honor his legacy. Asked about an update on the sequel on Good Morning America, Nyong'o stopped short of revealing any specific plot details, but teased that director Ryan Coogler has some "really exciting" ideas for the movie. From the interview:

"You know, in true Marvel form, I have nothing to tell you... It's gonna be different, of course, without our king, to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther. And [director] Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family."

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther 2 will bring back returning stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Nyong'o. Tenoch Huerta has also reportedly been in talks to play the antagonist. No plot details have been revealed beyond including some returning characters. There has been a lot of speculation from fans that Shuri or another character will step up to honor T'Challa as the next Black Panther, but Marvel has remained very quiet on the creative plans for the next installment.

Along with Black Panther 2, Coogler is also developing a new MCU series set in Wakanda to further expand the Black Panther mythology. In the works at Disney+, the series hasn't been given an official release date yet. It's also not clear if the series will bring back any characters from the Black Panther movies. The news was confirmed with a statement from The Walt Disney Company executive chairman Bob Iger.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," Iger said. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. A part of the MCU's Phase Four, the sequel will be arriving around the same time as many other Marvel follow-up movies, like Captain Marvel 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The first Phase 4 movie will arrive this summer when Black Widow is released in theaters on May 7, 2021. This news comes to us from Good Morning America.