Solo: A Star Wars Story and Atlanta star Donald Glover is now in talks to play a role in the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, which does not yet have a release date. Furthermore, Michael B. Jordan, who played the villain Killmonger in the first Black Panther, is in talks to return in the sequel in some regard.

After the incredible financial success of Black Panther, it's not too surprising that it will be receiving a sequel. While the release date is still kept under wraps, as are most of the future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after Avengers 4, we do know that Ryan Coogler will be returning to direct the sequel after the phenomenal job he did with the first movie. Additionally, actors like Chadwick Boseman and Letita Wright are likely to return for the sequel.

According to a source connected to the Black Panther 2, director Ryan Coogler is reportedly in talks with Donald Glover, otherwise known as Childish Gambino, to play a major role in the sequel.

"Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther's sequel and has written in a number of new characters that movie-goers will be introduced to when it premieres. One of those characters, if he gets his wish, will be played by Childish Gambino. Nothing is set in stone, but 'informal talks' [are happening] between Ryan, Gambino, and reps from Marvel and Disney to see if they can make it happen."

Donald Glover has become a highly respected artist in the industry, with the actor being considered to star in his own Star Wars spin off as Lando Calrissian some time after the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Additionally, Glover made headlines with his musical talents a couple of weeks back with his latest music video "This is America."

The only potential issue with Glover playing a role in Black Panther is that he has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing briefly as the character Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While this wouldn't be the first time that an actor would play two roles in the MCU, it would be the first time that an A-list actor like Glover plays two roles.

However, his Spider-Man: Homecoming role could be a good thing. In the comics, Davis went on to become the Spider-Man villain the Prowler. While the Prowler and Black Panther never interacted in the comics, the Prowler could still be being set up to appear in the Black Panther sequel. Unfortunately, this isn't the most likely theory, as Aaron Davis's inclusion in Spider-Man: Homecoming was essentially only used to set up the character Miles Morales.

In addition to the rumors about Donald Glover in Black Panther 2, there is also allegedly talk about Michael B. Jordan appearing in the sequel.

"They're still yet to decide if Michael B. Jordan will return in some capacity, but if he doesn't it's likely Gambino may play some kind of villain."

Jordan previously played the phenomenal antagonist of the last movie, Killmonger, but most people assumed he would not appear again after his beautifully written demise at the end of the movie. If he does appear in Black Panther 2, it will most likely be in flashbacks or visions of some sort. While it would be cool to see Killmonger come back from the dead like he did in the comics, it would ultimately soil one of the greatest death scenes to appear in a Marvel movie.

While the news from the source from https://metro.co.uk/2018/05/22/donald-glover-and-michael-b-jordan-in-talks-with-ryan-coogler-for-black-panther-2-7568818/|Metro UK should be taken with a grain of salt, the news is still exciting nonetheless. Even if it did create a bit of a continuity issue with Spider-Man: Homecoming, it would be great to see Donald Glover as a Black Panther villain, and it would arguably be even greater to see the return of Killmonger. There's no word on how long fans will have to wait before Black Panther 2 releases in theaters, but hopefully it won't be too long of a wait.