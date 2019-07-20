King T'Challa is coming back for more in Phase 4 of the MCU! Black Panther 2 has officially been confirmed as part of the studio's plans beyond Avengers: Endgame. This news may not come as a total surprise, given how successful the first movie was, but that doesn't make it any less exciting for those who want to return to Wakanda once again. The announcement was made during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con and, as is almost always the case, they didn't disappoint.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage at Hall H to reveal their first official Phase 4 plans. While they didn't say much when it comes to Black Panther 2, the title was dropped at the end of the panel as something they're working on. Though, it's not as far along as some of the other projects they announced, which is why they didn't dedicate more time to it at SDCC. At the end of the presentation, Feige also teased projects such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men reboots, as well as Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

It had previously been reported that Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first movie, would be returning to write and direct the sequel. However, this is the first time that Marvel has confirmed the news. And when it comes to Marvel, it's not official until they say so. Coogler was not present at the panel. It's also very safe to assume that Chadwick Boseman will be back in the title role. There was some doubt about that following Infinity War, given that he was dusted by Thanos. But the heroes managed to set things right in Avengers: Endgame and Boseman can return safely as T'Challa, the rightful King of Wakanda.

Other Phase 4 movies that were discussed in greater detail included Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder and a Blade, which will star Mahershala Ali in the title role. Black Widow will be the first Phase 4 movie to arrive in theaters, as it's already filming and is scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2020.

Black Panther proved to be a sensation. Released in 2018, the movie grossed a staggering $1.34 billion at the global box office, besting everyone's expectations. The movie also earned a great deal of critical praise, as It currently boasts a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also went on to earn three Oscar wins, including for Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. There is no indication currently when Black Panther 2 will arrive in theaters. Plot details are also currently being kept under wraps at this time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are revealed by Marvel.