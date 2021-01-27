With a sequel to Black Panther currently in the works, Michael B. Jordan says he's up for returning as Erik "Killmonger" Stevens if he gets the call. In the original Black Panther, Jordan starred opposite the late Chadwick Boseman as the movie's antagonist. Given what happens with the character in the movie, it didn't seem likely Killmonger would be back for Black Panther 2, but with the MCU soon establishing the live-action multiverse in other movies, anything is possible.

Speaking about the potential return of Killmonger, here's what Joran told People magazine in a recent interview.

"That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. [I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating. But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther using a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero, the movie starred Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the king of Wakanda whose rule is challenged by Killmonger. The ensemble cast also included Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke. By grossing over $1.3 billion at the box office, Black Panther is one of the highest-grossing movies ever made. It also the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Prior to his death, Boseman was planning to reprise the role of T'Challa for Black Panther 2, and pre-production on the sequel had begun. His passing put the status of the sequel into question, though Marvel confirmed that Black Panther 2 was still on track for a 2022 release. Marvel boss Kevin Feige also said that T'Challa would not be recast, nor would Boseman be digitally inserted into the sequel. This means that another character will likely take on the Black Panther mantle in the movie in honor of T'Challa.

It remains to be seen if Michael B. Jordan returns to the MCU, but the actor still has plenty of work on the table for him to keep busy. He is set to make his directorial debut with Creed 3, which will also star Jordan in the lead role. The actor will be directed by Denzel Washington in the upcoming movie Journal for Jordan, and as he details to People, he couldn't be more thrilled to work with such an iconic actor.

"Being able to be directed by [Denzel] is a blessing and such a learning experience for me," Jordan explains. "And also working opposite Chanté Adams, who's a very talented actress coming out of Detroit, and being able to tell a love story, playing [a] real-life person." Black Panther 2 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. This news comes to us from People.