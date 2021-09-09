A new leak has come to the surface for the fictitious land of Wakanda, and it's a good one. While production of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿ started in June, we know very little about the plot itself. What we do know of the plot is scarce indeed, but future Ironheart, Riri Williams is set to be involved in the events of ﻿Wakanda Forever. Additionally, a new leak, courtesy of ﻿Murphy's Multiverse﻿, indicates that ﻿﻿famed captain of Dora ﻿Milaje, Aneka, will be joining the mix.

We have known that Michaela Coel of ﻿I May Destroy You﻿ fame has been connected with ﻿Wakanda Forever﻿ for a while now, but her involvement had been secretive. Now, if the leak is to be believed, we potentially have our answer. So who is Aneka?

Reading this on its face, Aneka doesn't leap off the page of Marvel names like the X-Men, Fantastic 4, Iron Man, Captain America, etc, but she is incredibly important to the Black Panther story itself. She has led the Dora Milaje to battle against the forces of several enemies such as Namor, King of Atlantis, the traitorous Nakia, who turned on Wakanda (possible spoiler), and even against the forces of The Mad Titan himself, Thanos. At her core, Aneka is a warrior, a proud Wakandan with passion for her country, as well as her royal duty pulsing through her veins. Much as we have come to learn with our meetings with Okaye, Aneka will be no different. That same blood of purpose and loyalty courses through her being as well.

The tragic and untimely death of Chadwick Boseman threw Marvel into a little bit of a whirlwind. While we expect upcoming titles ﻿Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man 3: Quantamania﻿ to all heavily feature the new multiverse brought about by the events of ﻿Loki﻿ , it isn't expected that ﻿Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿ will deal with these events, at least primarily. Boseman's death will likely lead to the nation of Wakanda trying to make sense of a tragic series of events for themselves and in addition to grieving for their lost king, sort out internal affairs such as who the next king and Black Panther will be. Given the circumstances that Wakanda now faces, it's no surprise that Marvel would incorporate more characters that posses such a strong love for Wakanda as the nation does sort through these affairs.

While we still have some time until ﻿Black Panther:Wakanda Forever ﻿hits theaters, the possible addition of ﻿Aneka cleanses the informational pallet a little. Her addition also indicates a plot a little closer to home as well. Michaela Coel will join returning cast Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and more. She also joins fellow cast newcomer Tenoch Huerta who is rumored to be playing aforementioned Namor. Obviously we don't know what his inclusion will look like completely, but as Atlanteans and Wakandans do tend to butt heads, you can bet on it bringing a confrontational aspect to the film.