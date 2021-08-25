Letitia Wright took a trip to the hospital following an injury on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the upcoming Marvel sequel, Wright will reprise the role of Shuri, and she was recently spotted on set in Boston alongside costar Danai Gurira. During an overnight shoot, Wright reportedly suffered minor injuries due to an apparent incident with a stunt rig. Specifics beyond that aren't clear, but Marvel has confirmed Wright's hospitalization with a statement.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," a Marvel spokesperson told Variety. That's certainly great news, all things considered.

Reportedly, the incident was minor in nature and will not affect the sequel's shooting schedule in a significant way. While details on the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are still unclear, it is expected that Wright's Shuri will play a substantial role in the story moving forward. What's known is that the late Chadwick Boseman will not appear digitally with CGI, nor will the role of T'Challa be recast. This has fueled speculation that Shuri could be named as the next Black Panther.

Many other original stars will be featured in the upcoming sequel. Other returning cast members from the first Black Panther include Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda. It was recently reported that Dominique Thorne will debut as Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, in the movie ahead of the premiere of her own Ironheart series on Disney+. Thorne has since been spotted on the set.

Ryan Coogler co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole and will also be back in the director's chair. He will be further developing the world of Wakanda with a separate TV series following Gurira's Okoye also in development at Disney+. While the loss of Boseman was devastating, the cast and crew hope to honor him by continuing the story in satisfying ways. Producer Kevin Feige has noted that the plan is to honor the legacy Boseman helped build.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally," Feige said at last year's Disney investor presentation. "His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it's for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. Meanwhile, Black Panther fans can see just a little more of Boseman portraying the role of T'Challa one last time by watching the new animated series What If...? on Disney+. The show features the voice of Boseman as T'Challa, and hearing him once again might prove to be emotional for fans. This news comes to us from Deadline.