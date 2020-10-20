The news of actor Chadwick Boseman's death stunned Hollywood, with friends, colleagues and fans continuing to mourn his untimely passing. Having crafted an admirable body of work, Boseman will always be remembered for breathing regal life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther, with many wondering what the studio will do with the sequel now that Boseman is no longer with us. Boseman's Black Panther co-star and onscreen sister, Letitia Wright, was recently asked about the status of Black Panther 2, with the actress saying it will take some time to come to terms with everything.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct Black Panther 2, with the director planning for the sequel to show T'Challa growing as a king, since his reign only began recently. Following Chadwick Boseman's death, Coogler stated that he had been unaware of the actor's struggle, and that he had "spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say [in the sequel], that we weren't destined to see".

Many believe that, much like the comic book source material, Letitia Wright's hyper-intelligent Shuri will take over the mantle of Black Panther, though whether this will be the case remains to be seen.

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at the age of 43. The star of such movies as 42 and Da 5 Bloods had been secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years and died surrounded by his wife and family. He was finally laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson.

At the time of his passing, Letitia Wright took to social media to share her grief, with the actress posting a deeply emotional video honoring the late actor. "It is written that there is nothing new under the sun, but the sun stood still that morning refusing to shine," Wright said in her post. "Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep. I didn't know this is what I was waking up to. My brother, an angel on earth, departed. A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you the world would be a better place. Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you has forced upon us. To accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye."

His on-screen Black Panther rival, Michael B. Jordan, also paid tribute to Boseman with a call back to the record-breaking Marvel movie saying, "I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. This comes to us from Net-A-Porter.