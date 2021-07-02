Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now begun filming, and with that news has quickly followed a potential logline for the movie. The reported plot description provides a lot of detail, including the reveal that Atlantis will make its MCU debut, and that a war between the fabled underwater city and Wakanda will be at the heart of the story.

"Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor's human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antartica..."

While this is all far, far from confirmed, it would certainly provide the highly anticipated sequel with a plot worthy of its critically acclaimed, award nominated predecessor. The introduction of Atlantis would also bring a refreshing element to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exploring a side of the world that has so far been undiscovered. This rumored logline does line up with recent reports which claimed that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta has been cast as Atlantean Royal, Namor, in the follow-up, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever acting as something of an origin story for the iconic character.

Much like Wakanda, Marvel's Atlantis is depicted as one of the most highly advanced civilizations of its age and boasts technology far beyond that of the surface world. Eventually, Atlantis becomes ravaged by civil war, as well as being caught up in a conflict between the non-human race of Deviants and The Celestials (both of whom are set to be introduced in Eternals) before being fragmented by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions and sinking beneath the Atlantic Ocean.

Namor meanwhile is born after his human father falls in love with an Atlantean Princess. The character is often depicted as an anti-hero, switching allegiances depending on what is best for his kingdom. He possesses the powers of super strength, speed and stamina, as well as being able to survive underwater, and even has the power of flight thanks to vestigial "wings" on both of his ankles. Needless to say, he would certainly make a worthy opponent to Wakanda and the Black Panther.

Currently very little has been officially revealed regarding the direction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman, rumors have circulated that someone else will be called upon to take up the Black Panther mantle, with many believing that, much like in the comics, Letitia Wright's Shuri will be the one to do so.

One thing we do know is that the sequel was reshaped following Boseman's death, with Lupita Nyong'o recently providing some insight into director Ryan Coogler's approach. "The way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world," she said. "So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this."

Whether Atlantis and Namor will make their debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remains to be seen, but this rumored logline would certainly make for one exciting MCU adventure. This comes to us from The Disinsider.