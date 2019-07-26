For those who might not know, the upcoming tenth season of AMC's hit adaptation of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead will be the last for actress Danai Gurira aka Michonne. But don't worry about the Black Panther actress as she is sure to have a killer career in movies after leaving the show. And speaking of which, today we have confirmation from Guiria herself that she will be returning as Okoye in director Ryan Coogler's much-anticipated Black Panther 2.

Danai Gurira was recently at San Diego Comic-Con promoting her final season on The Walking Dead and said this about reprising Okoye.

"Listen, listen... literally, I have no information, that's the beauty of our conversation right now. Mr. Coogler says, 'Tell them we're working hard, and you're in it.' That's all I got for you [laughs]."

Good enough for me at this point in time! And then in a fun bit, the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame actress was asked if we can anticipate the return of Fruitvale Station and Fantastic Four actor Michael B. Jordan as the scene-stealing Erik "Killmonger" Stevens. Gurira laughed and said:

"We all love Michael, we can never get enough Michael B. I mean, you can never get enough Michael B, we all know this."

Hurm. I guess we'll just have to wait and see if the powers that be behind Black Panther 2 decide to pull a fast one and bring back Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger for this new movie. Hell, if Rob Zombie can bring back his Firefly Family for Three From Hell following their epic "deaths" in The Devil's Rejects anything is possible!

On top of Danai Gurira as Okoye, the original Black Panther motion picture featured Message from the King and Gods of Egypt star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa / Black Panther along with Michael B. Jordan as N'Jadaka / Erik "Killmonger" Stevens and 12 Years a Slave and Us actress Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia. Martin Freeman joined them as Everett K. Ross along with Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Angela Bassett as T'Challa and Shuri's mother and the Queen Mother of Wakanda, Ramonda. Forest Whitaker rounded out the cast of the original movie as Zuri alongside War of the Planet of the Apes and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King actor Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue.

Ryan Coogler directed the first Black Panther movie from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Joe Robert Cole based on the classic Marvel character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. As is the case with all of the recent Marvel movies, Kevin Feige produced Black Panther, and the film featured music by Ludwig Göransson, cinematography by Rachel Morrison, and editing by Michael P. Shawver and Debbie Berman. Walt Disney Studios unleashed the Marvel Studios movie into a jam-packed movie theater near you back on February 16, 2018. The $200 million production managed to snag a phenomenal $1.3 billion at the box-office all said and done. This update comes to us from MTV News over on YouTube.