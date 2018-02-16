Is Kevin Feige already planning Black Panther 2? Black Panther has finally arrived in theaters and, by the looks of things, this is going to be a truly massive hit for Marvel Studios. Virtually every movie the studio has ever released has done well, and at this point, the brand alone almost guarantees a certain level of business. But this looks to be one of their biggest non-Avengers movies to date, in addition to being one of their best-reviewed movies. Now, the president of Marvel Studios has addressed where the studio is at in regards to future Black Panther movies.

As is customary, Kevin Feige has been making the press rounds in order to promote the release of Black Panther. During an interview, he was asked the inevitable question of whether or not Marvel Studios is looking ahead to Black Panther 2 and possibly even beyond. Here's what Feige had to say about it.

"We always say we work on one movie at a time. If you have any good ideas, put it in the movie you're making. If you don't, you might not be able to make another one. That said, Panther has been around for more than half a century in the comic books and there are many, many stories to tell..."

Lately, Kevin Feige has been very tight-lipped about what's beyond Avengers 4 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only movies that have firmly been announced are the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though, the Black Widow movie also seems all but confirmed at this point. In any case, Marvel isn't likely to announce their Phase 4 slate until after Avengers 4 arrives in 2019. And that makes sense, given that any potential sequels or new movies being announced at this point could serve as at least minor spoilers for what's on the horizon in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Still, with Black Panther looking to make as much, if not more, than Captain America: Civil War this weekend, one has to imagine that Black Panther 2 is a near certainty. Assuming that's the case, Feige wants to see director Ryan Coogler return for the sequel. When asked if he thinks Coogler will come back Feige said, "I hope so." When asked if that's what Feige wants to happen, he was quite definitive in his answer.

"Absolutely."

Black Panther currently holds a very impressive 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, much of that having to do with its groundbreaking nature for being so diverse and so inventive within not just the comic book genre, but blockbuster filmmaking in general. Since the money looks to follow the positive buzz, we're very likely to get Black Panther 2 in the future. Just don't expect the man in charge of Marvel to tell us about it. At least not for another year or so. For more with Kevin Feige, you can check out the full interview over at Variety.