Black Panther 2 is still on Disney's to-do list but Rihanna is not going to be a part of it. Recently, rumors began swirling online that the musician and actress was set to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. However, those rumors have proved to be unfounded.

Recently, rumors began circulating online suggesting that Rihanna was joining the cast of Black Panther 2. There was little to no real foundation for these rumors. It seems they originated from mere Google searches. When people searched for the upcoming movie on the search engine, Rihanna's name popped up as being part of the cast. But several reports from media outlets have since confirmed that this is not true. It was merely an inaccurate Google listing. Nothing more.

The idea of Rihanna joining a massive superhero blockbuster such as this is not altogether unbelievable, which is likely why people were so quick to jump on the rumor. Rihanna has starred in big blockbusters such as Ocean's 8, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Battleship. She is a firmly established actress and a huge star. But unless something changes between now and when the cameras roll, this will merely be a casting choice that exists theoretically in the land of "what if?"

What we do know for sure is that Black Panther 2 is still happening. The Marvel Comics adaptation was, and in many ways still is, very much up in the air following the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played T'Challa in the MCU, passed away following a battle with cancer earlier this year. Disney will not be recreating Boseman digitally for the sequel but they will continue on with the franchise. The question of how they plan to do that is what largely remains uncertain.

There have been suggestions that Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, should step up and take the Black Panther Mantle. It was recently reported that Wright will have a large role in the movie, which suggests that may be the case. The other option is to bring in a new actor to take over as T'Challa. But given how beloved Chadwick Boseman was, that would be a difficult prospect. Even if audiences could accept that idea, it may be hard to find an actor who is up for the challenge. Either way, with production currently expected to begin in July 2021, Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler seem to have a plan in place.

Plot details remain entirely under wraps for the time being. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is in talks to play the villain, whose identity remains mysterious for the moment. For the moment, Black Panther 2 is slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Whether or not that release date sticks remains to be seen. Though a delay would not be surprising at this point. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by E!