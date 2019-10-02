The Black Panther 2 script has not been written yet. Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the first installment and he is back for the highly anticipated sequel. Coogler has the luxury of taking his time since the movie doesn't even hit theaters until May 2022. So for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who are scared by this news, it's really nothing to worry about. In a new a new report on Disney CEO Bob Iger's success, the status of Black Panther 2 was brought up.

The MCU is about to get a lot bigger with the Disney+ streaming shows on the way. In addition, we have the big screen projects to look forward to, which includes Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 2. According to the new profile on Bob Iger, Coogler is "just beginning the process of outlining the story," and apparently has a ways to go. This is perfectly normal since production probably won't have to begin until early 2021. This gives Coogler well over a year to find the right story for the sequel.

James Gunn recently revealed that it took him one year to write the screenplay for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The director also noted that different scripts take up more or less time. It's possible to have them done in a few months, and sometimes even weeks. With that being said, much like Gunn, Ryan Coogler is under pressure to deliver the goods again, which could mean extra time for rewrites and tweaks. The success of the first movie will be hard to replicate, but this is the MCU that we're talking about here.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is going to have his hands full over the next few years, but that's not really any different from the previous years, though he does have that Star Wars project on the horizon. Black Panther 2 will be coming in the MCU's Phase 5, which is obviously after the recently announced Phase 4. Phase 5 is still a bit of a mystery and fans are wondering if the X-Men and Fantastic Four will be integrated by this time. Regardless, we know Chadwick Boseman will be back to take on the role of T'Challa again.

Along with Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira has confirmed she will return for Black Panther 2 and so has Martin Freeman. Other than that, everything else is up in the air. One can imagine the rest of the original cast will return, except for Michael B. Jordan and Andy Serkis, unless they are shown in flashbacks somehow. Hopefully Ryan Coogler will give us an announcement in the near future, but for now, let the man take his time and craft the best sequel that he can. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 2 progress.