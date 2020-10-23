Marvel have released a new book all about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it could shed some light on elements in Black Panther 2. The book, titled The Wakanda Files: A Technological Exploration of the Avengers, details what T'Challa's sister, Shuri, has been up to since the events of Avengers: Endgame, revealing that she has been attempting to recreate the powers of Wakanda's mysterious Heart-Shaped Herb.

For those who may have forgotten, the Heart-Shaped Herb is what is given to whoever takes on the duties of Black Panther and gifts them with super-human powers similar to that of Captain America, including increased speed, agility and strength. Sadly, Erik Killmonger destroys the entire supply of the herb during the events of the 2018 record-breaking movie, meaning that no one else can acquire the powers needed to defend Wakanda.

Well, it sounds like Shuri has decided to take matters into her own hands and has begun studying the properties of the Heart-Shaped Herb in an attempt to create a synthetic version and thereby continue the Black Panther legacy. The book goes on to reveal that Shuri is even considering adding vibranium, the same indestructible metal that Black Panther's suit and Cap's shield are made of, to her synthetic creation as well. Recreating the power of the herb, as well as adding vibranium into the mix, sounds like a daunting task, but, if anyone can do it, it's Shuri.

While we don't know for sure, it is possible that Shuri's research will be used in the upcoming Black Panther 2 in order for someone else to take on the mantle following the tragic loss of actor and star Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at the age of 43. The star of such movies as 42 and Da 5 Bloods had been secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years and died surrounded by his wife and family.

Of course, progress on the Marvel sequel has stalled so that the cast and crew can mourn Boseman's passing, with Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri on screen, recently asked about the status of Black Panther 2. "We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," she said. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct Black Panther 2, with the director planning for the sequel to show T'Challa growing as a king, since his reign only began recently. Following Chadwick Boseman's death, Coogler stated that he had been unaware of the actor's struggle, and that he had "spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say [in the sequel], that we weren't destined to see".

Many fans believe that, much like the comic book, Letitia Wright's hyper-intelligent Shuri will take over the responsibility of Black Panther, though currently it is unclear whether or not this will be the case. Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of SyFy.