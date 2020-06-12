2018's Black Panther was seen as, not simply a movie, but a cultural movement, and a defining moment for black artists in cinema. The movie's songs were produced by Kendrick Lamar, and it was rumored that Beyonce would be taking over his duties for Black Panther 2. Recently, Variety's senior film writer Matt Donelly took to Twitter to put those rumors to rest.

"Despite overwhelming excitement at the prospect, sources tell me there is no big Disney film deal for Beyonce, and she will not contribute to the soundtrack for #BlackPanther2. As a self-professed proud member of the Disney family, it's likely she'll work w them again at some point."

Beyoncé Knowles most recently worked with Disney voicing the character of Nala in the remake of The Lion King, for which she also contributed her singing talents. Naturally, with an artist as influential as the Queen B, Disney is keen to work with her again, and there had been talks of the singer inking a $100 million deal for working in three movies produced by the Mouse Empire, one of which was supposed to have been Black Panther.

Beyonce's history with superhero movies is a long tale of near misses. All the way back in 2008, she had expressed a desire to play Wonder Woman, believing the time was ripe for a black actress to play the role of the amazonian powerhouse. She then again referenced her love for the character in her song collab with Lady Gaga, Telephone, where her outfit took several hints from the superheroine.

When it comes to the MCU, Beyonce is at the top of the list for many fans to play the role of Ororo Munroe, the mutant member of the X-Men who is so powerful she defeated Wonder Woman during a comic crossover. Interestingly, the comics also have Munroe falling in love with and marrying T'Challa aka Black Panther. That's a storyline that audiences would love to see play out on the big screen.

For now, the details of the plot of Black Panther 2 and the actors and artists who will be involved with the project have been kept under wraps. The most significant hint we have gotten appeared in Avengers: Endgame, where Okoye made mention of some underwater seismic activities. Fans believe this could be a foreshadowing that the main villain of Black Panther 2 is going to be Marvel's version of Aquaman, Namor, the Sub-Mariner.

It would be an interesting challenge for T'Challa's impossibly futuristic city of Wakanda to take on the equally advanced underwater city of Atlantis that Namor hails from, and could play out as a war between two kingdoms rather than just a fistfight between Namor and Black Panther.

Of course, all this is speculation at this point, and all fans can do is wait for more information about one of the most popular franchises within the MCU, and how the introduction of the multiverse through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will affect Wakanda.

