As it's just a matter of time before we see a rebooted version of the X-Men appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, musician and actress Janelle Monae is campaigning to be the next performer to play Storm. Speaking about her career in a recent interview with Empire, Monáe claimed that playing the part of the weather-manipulating superheroine would be a dream role come true. In fact, Monáe also says that she personally told Black Panther 2 filmmaker Ryan Coogler that she'd be available if Storm makes it into the script.

On the possibility of potentially playing Storm in Black Panther 2, Monáe had this to say.

"I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don't know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don't know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they've done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice."

Storm, also known by her birth name Ororo Munroe, has been a major part of the X-Men since the crime-fighting team of superheroes was first introduced by Marvel Comics in 1975. The character has since appeared in many other mediums outside of the printed page, such as video games and animated projects. Famously, the superheroine was portrayed by Halle Berry in the original X-Men movie series, with Alexandra Shipp playing a younger version of the character in the prequels. Monáe's name has come up as a rumored candidate to play the next Storm, but it remains unclear when the character will arrive in the MCU -- and who will play her.

While Storm is best known for her work with Wolverine and the others as a part of the X-Men, it wouldn't be surprising for comic book readers to see the character debut in Black Panther 2. In the comics, Storm and T'Challa -- the lead character played by Chadwick Boseman in the first movie -- are romantically involved, even getting married at one point in the story. Although T'Challa has already found a love interest in the Lupita Nyong'o character Nakia in the original movie, there's still a good chance Storm could be worked into the plot of the sequel as a way of paying homage to their relationship from the comics.

It's hard to say what will happen in Black Panther 2, as Coogler has not divulged many details about the plot or which other characters from Marvel we might be seeing. If it turns out that the filmmaker has Storm in mind for the sequel, let's hope Coogler gives Monáe her audition, as from where I sit, the possibility seems like fantastic casting to me. In any case, it's going to be a bit of a wait before we see the long-awaited sequel make its way into theaters, as Black Panther 2 is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. This news comes to us from Empire.