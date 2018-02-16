Could we see Storm show up in Black Panther 2? There's a lot that goes into answering that question, but we need to start off by saying that Marvel hasn't even announced a Black Panther sequel yet. However, the movie is set to break the bank at the box office this weekend and the response to the movie from critics and fans alike has been stellar. So one has to imagine that Black Panther 2 isn't so much a question of if, but when. And when it does happen, there's a very real possibility famed X-Men member Storm could be part of it.

Let's start with how director Ryan Coogler feels about it. He hasn't tackled the subject of Strom being in Black Panther 2 head on, but he's addressed the possibility of the X-Men being in the MCU when and if the Marvel/Fox purchase is approved by regulating bodies. He feels that Kevin Feige is the best hands to put those characters in. Feige has also made it clear he wants Coogler back for Black Panther 2. So if Feige wants that to be Storm's intro to the MCU, Coogler would likely go along with it. Here's what the director had to say in a recent interview.

"To be honest with you, I don't know enough about that acquisition to even talk about it, man. I'm like caught up there while we were trying to finish the movie. So, I think, look, if it's something that goes through, I can't think of better hands for those characters to be in than Kevin [Feige]'s. I'll say that."

For those who may not know why this is even a question worth asking, beyond the fact that seeing Storm in Wakanda would be cool, the character actually has a history with Black Panther in the comics. In 2006, Storm and T'Challa were married before getting divorced during the events of the Avengers vs. X-Men event in 2012. So there's plenty of connective tissue there and the Wakanda that the Black Panther movie sets up seems tailor-made for Storm. Alexandra Shipp, who plays Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, actually wants such a movie to happen, as she expressed in 2016. She's even got a pitch for it.

"I want that movie so bad. I've got a pitch, I'm like coming up with a vision board, I want this movie to happen. Honestly it doesn't have to be me - if Chadwick [Boseman] was like 'you know what, I really want to do this with Halle [Berry]' I'd be like yo, that's fine at least make the movie."

So, how does Chadwick Boseman feel about all of this? As we know, his character T'Challa is in a relationship with Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia. When asked about bringing Storm into Black Panther 2 in a recent interview, the actor said, "Are you trying to break up my relationship with Nakia? It sounds like that's what you're doing right now." Nyong'o was similarly defensive when expressing her feelings about the idea in the same interview.

"I'm not happy to talk about this, at all! I feel very territorial. That's my king! I've already told him, he better not have that. He will have a problem on his hands."

It's tough to say where Black Panther 2 could take the story, but Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman being opposed to the idea may actually be a good way to feed into the narrative. Imagine Storm and Nakia both wanting to be with T'Challa, all while some force threatens Wakanda or the world? Could make for an interesting dynamic. This interview with Comicbook.com doesn't really help answer the question of whether or not we'll see Storm in a Black Panther sequel, but it lets us know if that does happen, it's going to get very interesting for the cast. We'll have to see how things shake out, but we can't rule out Storm popping up in Black Panther 2.