Despite his character, Killmonger, meeting his end in the first Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan still has a lot of love for the franchise, and has now reacted very favorably to the recently revealed title, Black Panther 2. While praising Marvel Studios and the work they've done in bringing the comic book icon to life, the actor also commended their efforts in figuring out how best to approach the upcoming sequel following the tragic death of lead star Chadwick Boseman.

"Nice. Awesome. I like that. ... Marvel does great, amazing work and the characters are awesome. We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick, so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it's not an easy thing to do. So, the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out this story, I think is truly incredible. If anybody could figure it out, it's Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige."

Along with the title, Marvel have also released the Black Panther 2 synopsis, and though it does not give much away, it does offer some idea of the overall direction of the movie. "Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda, and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," the logline says. "Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who was behind Black Panther, the film will be released on July 8, 2022." Apart from this brief description, very little is currently known about the direction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and while many initially wondered whether the role of T'Challa would be recast with another actor, or if Chadwick Boseman would feature using CGI, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has since confirmed that neither of these options is being considered.

Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger has proven to be one of MCU's most popular, and most complex bad guys, with many fans hoping that the studio will find a way to bring him back in future. Jordan himself has since responded to this idea, and while it sounds unlikely, he stopped short of dismissing it completely. "I didn't want to go with zero, you know what I mean? And it's like, you know, never say never, you know, I can't predict the future," he said.

In terms of his return, Jordan has also revealed that, due to his ties and affection for the cast and crew, he would come back if asked. "I can't say too much about that one, honestly. With the year that we've had, and the loss of a dear friend, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise. But they're family, so if I ever had the opportunity to get back into that franchise, I would."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release in July 2022, with a television series set in Wakanda for Disney+ also in development.

Outside of his role in the MCU, Michael B. Jordan can currently be seen in the Amazon action thriller Without Remorse. Based on the work of Tom Clancy, Jordan stars as John Kelly, a U.S. Navy SEAL who sets out on a path of revenge after his pregnant wife and unit members are killed by Russian hitmen. The actor is also set to direct his first feature with the upcoming boxing sequel, Creed 3. This comes to us from Variety. The topper was crafted from existing Marvel material by Tmdesigns on Reddit.