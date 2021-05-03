Black Panther 2 has had its official title revealed . Set to bow in theaters on July 8, 2022, the upcoming sequel is called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The title was unveiled as part of a new MCU Phase 4 sizzle reel brandishing titles and release dates for various upcoming projects from Marvel Studios, and you can watch the video below.

The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/TUU5848QYR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 3, 2021

Not much is known about what will happen in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, but Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct the sequel. It's been confirmed by Kevin Feige that Chadwick Boseman will not be recast with a new actor playing T'Challa, nor will he be digitally inserted into the movie using CGI. It remains to be seen how T'Challa is written out of the sequel, but Feige promises that the movie will "honor the legacy" of the late Black Panther star.

There have been rumors that Letitia Wright's Shuri will be taking a more prominent role in the sequel, perhaps as the new protagonist, but this hasn't been confirmed. We do know that Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman will reprise their roles from the first movie to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tenoch Huerta has reportedly been in talks to also star as a villain.

Additionally, Coogler is developing an untitled Wakanda series for Disney+. No plot details have been revealed, but the series will expand upon the story of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's unclear at this time when the series will be released.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," Disney's Bob Iger said when the news was announced. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

Written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and directed by Coogler, Black Panther was released to tremendous success in 2018. The Marvel movie wound up pulling in more than $1.3 billion at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing features of all time. It also became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, winning the Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

After starring in the original movie, Chadwick Boseman died last year during pre-production on Black Panther 2. His passing came as a surprise to Coogler and Marvel, as the actor had been keeping his years-long battle with cancer a secret. Recently, Lupita Nyong'o told Yahoo that it's hard going back for the sequel without Boseman there, but suggested that Coogler has thought of a great way to honor the late actor.

"His passing is still extremely raw for me, and I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there," Nyong'o said. "But at the same time, we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. This information comes to us from |Marvel Studios.