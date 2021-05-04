Thanks to a newly released Marvel Studios Phase 4 sizzle reel, we now know that the upcoming Black Panther sequel will officially be titled Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Whilst the title itself does not seem to give too much away, fans have begun to speculate over the design, with many believing that the silver chrome effect hints at the arrival of none other than Marvel supervillain and Fantastic Four archenemy, Doctor Doom.

While the metallic look of the movie's logo could of course just be harking back to the vibranium that Wakanda is known for, some believe that it confirms the long-held rumor that Doctor Doom will be the primary antagonist and that the design teases Doom's iconic chrome helmet.

Doctor Doom stepping into the villain role for Black Panther 2 has been rumored for some time, and does have precedence in the comics, something which Marvel fans have not missed.

Doom has attempted over the years to gain access to Wakanda's vibranium for use in his own nefarious schemes and has gone toe-to-toe with T'Challa several times over the years. The 2010 event, Doomwar, dealt with Doctor Doom's covert overthrow of the royal family of Wakanda and the following clash with various members of the superhuman community, something which could easily be imagined on the big screen.

Regardless of whether Doctor Doom shows up in Black Panther Wakanda Forever, fans of the character are hoping he will show up in the MCU eventually, believing him to be the only villain who can present a threat as great as Thanos.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever has the awful task of pushing the story forward without the inclusion of its previous lead, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Boseman sadly passed away on 28 August 2020 after a secret battle with cancer, and it since has been confirmed that the role will not be recast or recreated using CGI. Therefore, T'Challa's absence will need to be explained in the movie's story, and an all-out war between Wakanda and Latveria could achieve this, focusing on how the other characters are dealing with the conflict.

It is not yet known whether T'Challa will die in the movie, but again, warfare would be a way to do this, allowing the characters to grieve following his sacrifice and create some real-life parallels that will no doubt be inherent in the MCU sequel.

We still do not know what Black Panther Wakanda Forever will be about but returning star Lupita Nyong'o has provided some insight into director Ryan Coogler's approach. "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world," the actress revealed. "So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022. Doctor Doom is likely to appear in the MCU eventually, with Marvel's Fantastic Four also now confirmed to be the end of Phase 4. The official title was revealed by Marvel Youtube.