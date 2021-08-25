Only days after the reveal that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would feature the introduction of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, new set photos have given fans a look at her character along with some familiar faces from the world of Wakanda. The familiar faces came to us in the form of Letitia James' Shuri, who is expected to make a big step up in the Black Panther franchise following the death of Chadwick Boseman. Following the release of some earlier photo leaks showing an intense car chase, these are the latest, and probably not the last images from the shoot, but they are definitely helping build the hype for the movie.

Attention was brought to the leaked set images by way of a report written for The Cosmic Circus. A source who has been situated close to the movie's set at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been describing the roles of some of the characters spotted in the recent images and filming. The source shared the following:

"I was at MIT today while they were doing day shoots for Black Panther 2, wanted to share what we saw. One scene we saw being filmed outside the Stratton Student Center was Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) talking to a male (I presume) student. It was a pretty quick scene. She had a gray shirt on. The male student was a taller, white male, wearing a dark red shirt. Extras acting like students walked around in the background. The Riri scene was just her and a guy talking, then she walked away, and pulled out her cellphone. Very short."

In the comic books, Riri is a young girl who attempts to build her own Iron Man suit from components she steals while at school. After going on the run when her activities are discovered, she is soon catching the attention of Tony Stark, who encourages her in her endeavors and sponsors her into eventually becoming the superheroine Ironheart. As Marvel is already in the middle of developing an Ironheart series for Disney+, and with Tony Stark obviously not around to mentor the youngster in the MCU, it is clear that she is about to find her mentorship in Wakanda.

When it comes to intellectuals with knowledge of technology, one of the only people in the MCU capable of standing alongside Stark then it would be Shuri. Letita James was reportedly on set, albeit in a black hooded robe in the images, and that would make sense if the two are going to be an integral part of the Black Panther sequel. It all seems to follow on well from the final scenes of Black Panther, and the legacy of T'Challa who wanted to see Wakanda's knowledge and resources being used outside the boundaries of the country for good.

This is not the last time that we will be visiting Wakanda in the foreseeable future. Along with Wakanda Forever arriving on July 8, 2022, we will also be seeing the legacy of the Black Panther characters in a TV series from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. This story comes to us from: ComicBook.