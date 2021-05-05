Following the recent release of Marvel's Phase 4 sizzle reel, a brief logline for upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly surfaced. While it does not give much away regarding how the story will approach T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, it does offer some idea of the overall direction of the movie.

"Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda, and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who was behind Black Panther, the film will be released on July 8, 2022."

So, as expected from the title, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will focus more on the wide array of characters that were introduced to audiences in the first movie, as well as explore the many different sides of Wakanda, which will no doubt allow director Ryan Coogler to move the focus away from T'Challa.

Following the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is sure to be a very difficult Marvel outing for all involved, creators and fans alike. Returning director Ryan Coogler, who was in the midst of writing the Black Panther sequel when Boseman died, recently offered some insight into dealing with both the grieving and creative process at the same time, as well as paying his respects to the legacy of the beloved actor.

"It's difficult. You've got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop," Coogler said. "He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else."

Lupita Nyong'o, who will reprise the role of Nakia in the sequel, has teased Coogler's approach to such a difficult situation saying that he has "reshaped the second movie" and that it will be "respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world." She went on to say that Coogler's work has made it so that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels spiritually and emotionally correct."

Very little is currently known about the direction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and while many initially wondered whether the role of T'Challa would be recast with another actor, or if Chadwick Boseman would feature using CGI, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has since confirmed that neither of these options is being considered.

Rumors have been circulating ever since that someone else will be called upon to take up the Black Panther mantle, with many believing that, much like in the comics, Letitia Wright's Shuri will be the one to do so. The metallic finish of the newly revealed logo also has fans wondering whether Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom will be the thorn in Wakanda's side come the Black Panther sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release in July 2022, with a television series set in Wakanda for Disney+ also in development. This comes to us from Comicbookmovie.com.