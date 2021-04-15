Announced last year, the MCU Phase 4 entry Black Panther II, which will mark the 30th film set within the shared continuity of the cinematic universe, has got a working title. The film, aiming for July 2022 release, is gearing up for production in Georgia under the working title Summer Break. This is not the first time Marvel Studios has given one of its ventures a nickname. Currently, most of the Phase 4 films are into early or mid-stages of production. For instance, earlier, the working title of Thor: Love And Thunder was announced to be The Big Salad, which was a Seinfeld reference. Seinfeld has been referenced a couple of times in Marvel working titles.

Summer Break is a title which currently doesn't make much sense in context to the franchise, unless it is referencing the Summer of George. That Seinfeld classic was already used as the working title for Spider-Man: Homecoming, though. The Black Panther II workin title may come to be of some significance when a plot synopsis to the film is released.

Working Titles are mostly metaphorical to a key point or detail concerning the particular plot, just like The Batman was pre-titled Vengeance. However, sometimes it could also intend to be humorous or jokingly connected to the film. Like Thor: Love And Thunder being called The Big Salad could refer to the large pool of cast members showing up in the movie or maybe how Thor would get back his chiseled "salad" filled physique, but that's just some hilarious hypothesis based on an iconic Seinfeld subplot.

Black Panther II being called Summer Break could just be in reference to the fact that it's being shot over summer, and this is what the cast and crew are doing on their 'summer break'. Since many will tell you working on a Marvel movie is akin to a vacation. As everyone wants to be involved with the MCU in some capacity. The story has been under wraps due to the major changes in the continuity of the film from the first film due to unfortunate passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Fiege announced during the Disney Investors Day that Boseman's role of T'Challa won't be recast, meaning that we'd get to see a new character taking on the mantle of Wakandan king and protector.

There are speculations that Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would take on her brother's throne, being next in line, and will eventually become the next Black Panther. Given her genius level intellect and knowledge, Shuri seems capable of becoming her brother's successor as both Queen and Protector of Wakanda.

Black Panther II is being helmed by Ryan Coogler in the director's chair. Coogler has expressed his take on making this movie without Boseman, saying that though writing Black Panther II has been one of the toughest tasks to execute for him in all his professional career. However, he says that Chadwick would have certainly wished the Black Panther franchise and the character's legacy go on.

Recently, there was a fan petition launched favouring recast of T'Challa's role citing that the character is significant among live-action pop-culture figures in representing African-American traditions and cultural heritage. But given that Fiege has already announced his decision to not recast T'Challa and that the film already has a working title, waiting to go on floors, it's unlikely that Coogler and the studio would give into this demand.

Black Panther II will release July 8, 2022, and will be one of the five films on Marvel's release slate for next year, besides Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Captain Marvel 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This story originated at ComicBook.com.